Drillers Dispatched to the Providence Group of Gold Mines

Vancouver, April 23, 2019 - Providence Gold Mines Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: PHD) The Company is pleased to announce that the new drill road access for the planned drilling program has been completed.

The drill crew has been dispatched to the field and near surface drilling is planned to commence as soon as possible,

The Providence Group of Gold Mines are located near Sonora California in the famous Motherlode gold belt. The Providence group of mines has been a historical famous producer and reportedly ceased operations only because of a partnership dispute in 1916 and has been idle until now.

The model and planned drill holes can be viewed on our website at www.providencegold.com

Qualified Person

John Kowalchuk, P.Geo, a geologist and qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101) has read and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ronald Coombes"

Ronald Coombes, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Telephone: 1-604-724-2369

Contact: Ronald Coombes

rcoombesresources@gmail.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.