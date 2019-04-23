PrairieSky Announces Results of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Election of Directors

CALGARY, April 23, 2019 - PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. ("PrairieSky" or the "Company") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all resolutions at the annual meeting of shareholders of the Company held on April 23, 2019 (the "Meeting") in Calgary, Alberta. The resolutions approved at the Meeting were as follows:



The resolution to appoint the six (6) nominees as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed, was passed by way of ballot and each of the directors received the following votes for their election:

James Estey 165,663,342 (81.88%) Margaret McKenzie 202,186,314 (99.93%) Andrew Phillips

Myron Stadnyk 202,187,204 (99.93%)

202,056,223 (99.87%) Sheldon Steeves 201,349,271 (99.52%) Grant Zawalsky 178,471,842 (88.21%)

The resolution to appoint KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors was approved with 202,254,702 (99.94%) of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

The resolution to accept the Company's approach to executive compensation was approved with 158,396,331 (78.29%) of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

The report on voting for the Meeting will be available at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.prairiesky.com

