Tanzanian Gold Corp. Announces Closing of the Sale of $350,000 in Common Shares

TORONTO, April 23, 2019 - Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s, formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (TSX:TNX) (NYSE American:TRX) (the “Company’s”) Board of Directors is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of 606,165 common shares raising $350,000 in the aggregate previously announced in its press release of April 18, 2019.The proceeds from the sale of common shares will be used in furtherance of the Company’s Three-Phase Drill Program at the Buckreef ProjectRespectfully Submitted,“James E. Sinclair”James E. Sinclair, Executive ChairmanFor further information, please contact Michael Martin, Investor Relations, m.martin@tanzaninaroyalty.com, 860-248-0999, or visit the Company website at www.tanzanianroyalty.com