Tanzanian Gold Corp. Announces Closing of the Sale of $350,000 in Common Shares

23.04.2019  |  GlobeNewswire
TORONTO, April 23, 2019 - Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s, formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (TSX:TNX) (NYSE American:TRX) (the “Company’s”) Board of Directors is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of 606,165 common shares raising $350,000 in the aggregate previously announced in its press release of April 18, 2019.

The proceeds from the sale of common shares will be used in furtherance of the Company’s Three-Phase Drill Program at the Buckreef Project


Respectfully Submitted,

“James E. Sinclair”
James E. Sinclair, Executive Chairman



For further information, please contact Michael Martin, Investor Relations, m.martin@tanzaninaroyalty.com, 860-248-0999, or visit the Company website at www.tanzanianroyalty.com
CONNECTICUT OFFICE: TORONTO OFFICE:
PO Box 577 Bay Adelaide Centre, East Tower
U.S.A. 06784 22 Adelaide Street West, Suite 3400
Sherman, CT Toronto, Ontario M5H 4E3 Canada
U.S.A. 06784 Toll Free (844) 364-1830
investors@TanzanianRoyalty.com www.TanzanianRoyaltyExploration.com

Tanzanian Gold Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.tangoldcorp.com


