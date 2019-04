Northcliff Reports Annual General Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, April 23, 2019 - Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") (TSX: NCF) announces the voting results from its 2019 Annual General Meeting held on April 18, 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting').

A total of 109,251,686 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 62.88% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, other than the adoption of an Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan, including the election of director nominees as follows:

DIRECTOR % of Votes in Favour



Robert Dickinson 99.98 %



Christopher Zahovskis 99.98%



Peter C. Mitchell 99.93 %



T. Barry Coughlan 99.98 %



Darcy Rezac 100 %



Scott. D. Cousens 99.93 %



Marchand Snyman 99.98 %



Michael Wolley 99.98 %

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available at the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Trevor Thomas

Secretary

SOURCE Northcliff Resources Ltd.