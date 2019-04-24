Newmont Goldcorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont Goldcorp or the Company) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share of common stock, payable on June 20, 2019, to holders of record at the close of business on June 6, 2019.

The declaration and payment of future quarterly dividends remains at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on the Company's financial results, cash requirements, future prospects and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Goldcorp is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont Goldcorp is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical proficiency. Newmont Goldcorp was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Cautionary Statement:

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws. Such forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements or expectations regarding future dividend payments, future balance sheet strength, future production, future investments, and future shareholder value and returns. Investors are cautioned that declaration and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be determined based on Newmont’s financial results, balance sheet strength, cash and liquidity requirements, future prospects, gold price fluctuations and other factors deemed relevant by the Board. The Board of Directors reserves all powers related to the declaration and payment of dividends. Consequently, in determining the dividend to be declared and paid on the common stock of the Company, the Board of Directors may revise or terminate such policy at any time without prior notice. As a result, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

