Osisko Metals Intersects 9.40% Zinc+lead Over 12.17 Metres at Pine Point

MONTREAL, April 24, 2019 - Osisko Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Osisko Metals”) (TSX-V: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: 0B51) is pleased to announce assay results from 127 drill holes completed in the M-40 area within the East Mill Zone in the Pine Point Mining Camp (“PPMC”).



Pine Point 2018 Drill Campaign East Mill Zone - M-40 Detailed



Pine Point 2018 Drill Campaign East Mill Zone - M-40 Regional





The objective of the 2018 – 2019 drill program was to convert the ComInco Ltd. unclassified near-surface historical resources into current mineral resources and locally extend known zones of mineralization. These holes were not included in the Mineral Resource Estimate released in December 2018, and they will help to convert Inferred Resources to Indicated category.

Highlights include drill hole M40-18-PP-072 that intersected 8.16% Zinc and 1.24% Lead over 12.17 metres from the definition drill program, while exploration drilling outside of mineralized pit-constrained resources returned 6.12% Zinc and 4.31% Lead over 6.00 metres in hole M40-18-PP-128. The M-40 area contains six (6) modeled pits in the reported current mineral resource estimate but also exhibits exploration potential for continuous high-grade mineralization between the modelled pits over a strike length of 1,070 metres. This area was poorly drilled during historical drill programs and geological evidence suggests two parallel tabular deposits to be further explored. Other high-grade intersections are noted in Tables 1 and 2. (See 2018 Fall Drill Campaign East Mill Zone - M-40 Detailed and 2018 Fall Drill Campaign East Mill Zone Regional - M-40).

All intersections are within a flat-lying tabular-style deposit type and all intercepts are located above 60 metre vertical depth. Composite assay details are provided in Tables 2, and please refer to the augmented press release posted on SEDAR and on the Osisko Metals website for drill hole collar information related to this disclosure.

Table 1: Selected Drill Highlights Hole Name Zone Area From To Width Zinc Lead Lead + Zinc (metres) (metres) (metres) % % % M40-18-PP-023 East Mill M40 38.20 53.60 15.40 6.15 0.92 7.07 M40-18-PP-029 East Mill M40 43.05 51.10 8.05 6.21 2.55 8.76 M40-18-PP-034 East Mill M40 32.00 46.00 14.00 6.09 0.60 6.69 M40-18-PP-051 East Mill M40 40.00 45.00 5.00 5.31 6.92 12.23 M40-18-PP-072 East Mill M40 41.76 53.93 12.17 8.16 1.24 9.40 M40-18-PP-077 East Mill M40 38.40 48.00 9.60 4.95 1.06 6.56 M40-18-PP-098 East Mill M40 32.00 38.50 6.50 9.76 1.35 11.11 M40-18-PP-101 East Mill M40 45.81 50.23 4.42 8.76 5.30 14.06 M40-18-PP-128 East Mill M40* 23.00 29.00 6.00 6.12 4.31 10.43 M40-18-PP-138 East Mill M40* 25.39 29.22 3.83 10.84 6.91 17.75 M40-18-PP-140 East Mill M40* 27.00 32.37 5.37 10.60 1.84 12.44 L37-17-PP-001 East Mill M40* 31.55 34.70 3.15 5.87 2.73 8.60

Exploration intercepts outside of modelled pits.

Jeff Hussey, President & CEO of Osisko Metals, commented: “In 2019, we will be focused on exploration and the discovery of new mineralization at Pine Point. We are excited about and looking forward to the first airborne gravity survey to be flown at Pine Point and it is planned for July 2019. This type of survey is relatively new and is the right tool for Pine Point mineralization that is not conductive nor magnetic; but it has a good density contrast and that is what the gravity survey can detect. This key survey will add significant data to our compilation and digitization of historical data. Of particular interest is the exploration potential around the current M-40 resource modelled pits that could significantly expand the currently outlined high grade mineralization.”

The M-40 area is part of the East Mill Zone and the various modelled pits are illustrated in above-referenced maps. Tabular mineralization in which the current resources occur are within two parallel trends. The northernmost trend has a strike length of 1.57 kilometres extending to the west from the previously mined L-37 open pit that still contains high grade mineralization in the western pit wall. It has a lateral width of approximately 450 metres. The southernmost trend has a known mineralized strike length of 270 metres, a lateral width of 200 metres and is open for further exploration to the southwest.

The Company notes that the westernmost modelled pit in the referred map is in the immediate vicinity of the historical M-40 deposit that was partially mined underground by ComInco Ltd. and produced 350,870 tonnes of 5.5% Zinc and 2.2% Lead. The westernmost modeled pit is located outside the previously mined underground area. A portion of the drilling in this release was directed at evaluating the pillars left unmined by Cominco and exploring the extensions to the deposit beyond the previously mined area.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the base metal space with a focus on zinc mineral assets. The Company controls Canada’s two premier historical zinc mining camps: The Pine Point Mining Camp (“PPMC”), located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories, near established infrastructure, paved highway access and with 100 kilometres of mine haulage roads and power substation already in place. The PPMC currently hosts a NI43-101 Inferred Mineral Resource of 38.4 Mt grading 4.58% zinc and 1.85% lead, making it the largest near-surface, pit-constrained zinc deposit in Canada (please refer to the SEDAR-filed Amended Technical Report for further information). The 2018-2019 drill holes, once fully assayed, will be incorporated into the database with the objective of issuing a new resource estimate in H2 2019. The Bathurst Mining Camp (“BMC”), located in northern New Brunswick, with NI43-101 Indicated Mineral Resources of 1.96 Mt grading 5.77% zinc, 2.38% lead, 0.22% copper and 68.9g/t silver (9.00% ZnEq) and Inferred Mineral Resources of 3.85 Mt grading 5.34% zinc, 1.49% lead, 0.32% copper and 47.7 g/t silver (7.96% ZnEq) in the Key Anacon and Gilmour South deposits. In Québec, the Company owns 42,000 hectares that cover 12 grass-root zinc targets that will be selectively advanced through exploration in 2019.

Note regarding mineral resources and Qualified Persons

For Pine Point, the above-mentioned Inferred Mineral Resource conforms to National Instrument 43-101 standards. These mineral resources were reported by the Company on December 6, 2018 and the independent qualified person for the resource estimate, as defined by NI43 101 guidelines, is Pierre-Luc Richard, P. Geo, of BBA Inc.

For the Bathurst Camp, the above-mentioned Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resource conforms to National Instrument 43-101 standards. These mineral resources were reported by the Company on February, 20th 2019 and the independent qualified person for the resource estimate, as defined by NI43 101 guidelines, is Pierre Desautels, P. Geo, of AGP Mining Consultants Inc.

Stanley G. Clemmer, P. Geo is registered in the Northwest Territories and is Chief Geologist for Pine Point Mining Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Osisko Metals Inc.. He is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical data reported in this news release.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Osisko Metals adheres to a strict Quality Assurance and Quality Control program with regard to core handling, sampling, transportation of samples and lab analyses. Drill core samples from the Pine Point project area were securely transported to its core facility in Hay River, Northwest Territories where they were logged and sampled. Samples selected for assay were shipped via secure transportation to the ALS Canada Ltd.’s preparation facility in Yellowknife. Pulps were analyzed at the ALS Canada Ltd. facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia. All samples are analyzed by four acid digestion followed by both ICP-AES and ICP-MS for ultra-trace level detection of a multi-element suite with a 1% upper detection limit for base metals. Samples reporting over 1% for Zn and 1% for Pb are analyzed by assay grade four acid digestion and ICP-AES analysis with an upper detection limit of 30% and 20% respectively. Samples reporting Zn >30% and or Pb >20% are analyzed by traditional titration.

Table 2: Composite Assay Results. Hole Name Zone Area From To Drilled

Width True

Width Zinc Lead Lead +

Zinc (metres) (metres) (metres) (metres) % % % M40-18-PP-007 East Mill M-40 No Significant Values M40-18-PP-009 East Mill M-40 45.85 54.20 8.35 6.84 1.96 0.36 2.32 M40-18-PP-010 East Mill M-40 36.91 40.46 3.55 3.55 5.05 0.79 5.84 M40-18-PP-014 East Mill M-40 36.09 37.65 1.56 1.56 2.10 0.94 3.04 M40-18-PP-014 East Mill M-40 40.82 41.26 0.44 0.44 7.53 4.77 12.30 M40-18-PP-015 East Mill M-40 39.63 40.16 0.53 0.53 4.32 0.75 5.07 M40-18-PP-017 East Mill M-40 38.30 38.80 0.50 0.50 2.61 0.48 3.09 M40-18-PP-017 East Mill M-40 42.00 46.00 4.00 4.00 1.07 0.25 1.32 M40-18-PP-018 East Mill M-40 38.71 41.00 2.29 2.29 9.99 2.01 12.00 M40-18-PP-023 East Mill M-40 38.20 53.60 15.40 15.40 6.15 0.92 7.07 M40-18-PP-024 East Mill M-40 39.50 49.00 9.50 9.50 2.69 0.34 3.03 M40-18-PP-025 East Mill M-40 39.36 40.36 1.00 1.00 5.37 3.53 8.90 M40-18-PP-025 East Mill M-40 51.00 53.00 2.00 2.00 0.90 0.22 1.12 M40-18-PP-028 East Mill M-40 42.06 44.36 2.30 2.30 2.87 0.35 3.22 M40-18-PP-029 East Mill M-40 43.05 51.10 8.05 6.59 6.21 2.55 8.76 M40-18-PP-030 East Mill M-40 37.75 39.01 1.26 1.26 2.58 7.30 9.89 M40-18-PP-033 East Mill M-40 39.74 40.20 0.46 0.38 1.35 0.54 1.89 M40-18-PP-034 East Mill M-40 32.00 46.00 14.00 14.00 6.09 0.60 6.69 M40-18-PP-036 East Mill M-40 No Significant Values M40-18-PP-038 East Mill M-40 38.45 39.18 0.73 0.73 0.81 0.38 1.20 M40-18-PP-039 East Mill M-40 46.20 49.60 3.40 2.79 8.27 1.23 9.50 M40-18-PP-040 East Mill M-40 45.02 46.02 1.00 0.87 2.30 1.43 3.73 M40-18-PP-041 East Mill M-40 47.50 56.50 9.00 7.37 2.72 0.52 3.25 M40-18-PP-042 East Mill M-40 38.47 40.16 1.69 1.69 2.54 1.35 3.89 M40-18-PP-042 East Mill M-40 42.55 43.37 0.82 0.82 4.36 0.67 5.03 M40-18-PP-042 East Mill M-40 44.51 46.26 1.75 1.75 3.38 0.51 3.89 M40-18-PP-043 East Mill M-40 44.50 46.70 2.20 1.99 5.70 0.91 6.62 M40-18-PP-044 East Mill M-40 47.56 49.06 1.50 1.36 5.11 1.32 6.43 M40-18-PP-045 East Mill M-40 39.01 43.00 3.99 3.99 1.64 0.56 2.20 M40-18-PP-046 East Mill M-40 50.20 51.35 1.15 0.81 8.13 4.27 12.40 M40-18-PP-046 East Mill M-40 62.10 64.56 2.46 1.74 3.59 2.96 6.55 M40-18-PP-047 East Mill M-40 44.34 49.30 4.96 4.96 8.59 0.71 9.30 M40-18-PP-047 East Mill M-40 53.65 54.25 0.60 0.60 1.84 0.24 2.08 M40-18-PP-048 East Mill M-40 No Significant Values M40-18-PP-049 East Mill M-40 42.07 48.97 6.90 6.48 5.12 0.61 5.73 M40-18-PP-050 East Mill M-40 44.15 46.15 2.00 1.93 1.08 0.04 1.12 M40-18-PP-051 East Mill M-40 40.00 45.00 5.00 4.70 5.31 6.92 12.23 M40-18-PP-051 East Mill M-40 47.70 51.20 3.50 3.29 0.95 0.11 1.06 M40-18-PP-053 East Mill M-40 No Significant Values M40-18-PP-054 East Mill M-40 36.50 37.00 0.50 0.50 3.41 0.15 3.56 M40-18-PP-054 East Mill M-40 41.75 43.75 2.00 2.00 1.28 0.09 1.36 M40-18-PP-058 East Mill M-40 44.31 47.31 3.00 2.60 2.26 0.06 2.32 M40-18-PP-059 East Mill M-40 44.33 45.65 1.32 1.14 9.17 5.57 14.74 M40-18-PP-060 East Mill M-40 41.76 44.81 3.05 2.76 0.26 0.18 0.44 M40-18-PP-061 East Mill M-40 37.00 38.40 1.40 1.40 0.37 0.73 1.10 M40-18-PP-063 East Mill M-40 41.00 45.65 4.65 4.65 1.97 0.42 2.39 M40-18-PP-064 East Mill M-40 42.14 44.40 2.26 2.26 3.40 0.13 3.52 M40-18-PP-064 East Mill M-40 57.05 57.80 0.75 0.75 2.20 0.53 2.73 M40-18-PP-065 East Mill M-40 43.92 44.95 1.03 1.03 1.59 0.02 1.61 M40-18-PP-071 East Mill M-40 40.90 42.90 2.00 1.81 0.69 0.06 0.75 M40-18-PP-072 East Mill M-40 41.76 53.93 12.17 11.03 8.16 1.24 9.40 M40-18-PP-073 East Mill M-40 31.50 32.00 0.50 0.45 0.00 2.34 2.34 M40-18-PP-073 East Mill M-40 37.00 42.25 5.25 4.76 3.89 1.29 5.18 M40-18-PP-074 East Mill M-40 30.52 34.31 3.79 3.79 4.03 1.22 5.25 M40-18-PP-074 East Mill M-40 37.32 45.90 8.58 8.58 6.09 0.43 6.52 M40-18-PP-075 East Mill M-40 39.50 41.30 1.80 1.80 1.96 0.03 1.98 M40-18-PP-076 East Mill M-40 30.36 45.34 14.98 14.98 5.21 0.30 5.51 M40-18-PP-077 East Mill M-40 38.40 48.00 9.60 9.60 4.95 1.60 6.56 M40-18-PP-078 East Mill M-40 30.16 33.32 3.16 3.16 2.72 2.76 5.48 M40-18-PP-078 East Mill M-40 37.00 41.15 4.15 4.15 5.46 1.10 6.56 M40-18-PP-079 East Mill M-40 34.96 35.46 0.50 0.50 1.32 0.19 1.51 M40-18-PP-079 East Mill M-40 42.76 43.76 1.00 1.00 4.27 0.47 4.74 M40-18-PP-080 East Mill M-40 36.28 36.98 0.70 0.70 10.95 0.31 11.26 M40-18-PP-083 East Mill M-40 39.94 42.06 2.12 2.12 3.45 0.08 3.53 M40-18-PP-083 East Mill M-40 47.13 50.13 3.00 3.00 1.93 0.02 1.94 M40-18-PP-084 East Mill M-40 41.20 46.05 4.85 4.78 1.85 0.11 1.96 M40-18-PP-085 East Mill M-40 36.00 39.00 3.00 3.00 2.04 0.91 2.95 M40-18-PP-085 East Mill M-40 41.00 46.95 5.95 5.95 1.71 0.80 2.50 M40-18-PP-086 East Mill M-40 54.00 58.23 4.23 4.23 2.57 0.73 3.30 M40-18-PP-087 East Mill M-40 37.97 38.55 0.58 0.58 3.15 0.77 3.91 M40-18-PP-088 East Mill M-40 No Significant Values M40-18-PP-089 East Mill M-40 39.90 41.40 1.50 1.50 5.65 3.77 9.42 M40-18-PP-090 East Mill M-40 33.92 38.79 4.87 4.87 2.54 0.24 2.78 M40-18-PP-091 East Mill M-40 36.61 37.61 1.00 1.00 7.72 0.11 7.83 M40-18-PP-091 East Mill M-40 48.44 50.44 2.00 2.00 0.95 1.04 1.99 M40-18-PP-092 East Mill M-40 37.00 43.00 6.00 6.00 0.31 1.20 1.52 M40-18-PP-093 East Mill M-40 39.20 40.56 1.36 1.36 2.26 0.14 2.41 M40-18-PP-094 East Mill M-40 30.67 32.62 1.95 1.95 4.38 1.04 5.42 M40-18-PP-094 East Mill M-40 35.43 39.07 3.64 3.64 7.79 1.13 8.92 M40-18-PP-095 East Mill M-40 35.45 37.45 2.00 2.00 5.08 1.38 6.46 M40-18-PP-096 East Mill M-40 31.70 32.50 0.80 0.80 1.46 0.16 1.62 M40-18-PP-096 East Mill M-40 36.00 38.65 2.65 2.65 4.43 0.39 4.82 M40-18-PP-097 East Mill M-40 37.51 45.51 8.00 8.00 2.00 0.85 2.85 M40-18-PP-098 East Mill M-40 32.00 38.50 6.50 6.50 9.76 1.35 11.11 M40-18-PP-098 East Mill M-40 46.75 49.25 2.50 2.50 17.58 2.24 19.83 M40-18-PP-099 East Mill M-40 38.76 39.07 0.31 0.31 1.26 0.09 1.35 M40-18-PP-100 East Mill M-40 38.17 42.72 4.55 4.55 2.54 1.67 4.21 M40-18-PP-101 East Mill M-40 45.81 50.23 4.42 4.42 8.76 5.30 14.06 M40-18-PP-102 East Mill M-40 38.40 40.06 1.66 1.66 3.78 1.67 5.44 M40-18-PP-103 East Mill M-40 39.75 42.79 3.04 3.04 5.71 1.33 7.05 M40-18-PP-105 East Mill M-40 37.08 38.60 1.52 1.52 0.64 1.36 2.00 M40-18-PP-105 East Mill M-40 40.18 42.27 2.09 2.09 2.81 0.43 3.25 M40-18-PP-106 East Mill M-40 40.58 41.58 1.00 0.98 0.53 2.63 3.16 M40-18-PP-106 East Mill M-40 42.58 43.58 1.00 0.98 3.98 2.21 6.19 M40-18-PP-107 East Mill M-40 42.04 42.62 0.58 0.58 13.75 9.16 22.91 M40-18-PP-108 East Mill M-40 44.81 47.85 3.04 3.04 1.38 0.01 1.39 M40-18-PP-111 East Mill M-40 No Significant Values M40-18-PP-112 East Mill M-40 36.91 38.68 1.77 1.77 4.22 0.91 5.13 M40-18-PP-114 East Mill M-40 33.45 35.28 1.83 1.83 3.48 0.92 4.40 M40-18-PP-115 East Mill M-40 No Significant Values M40-18-PP-116 East Mill M-40 No Significant Values M40-18-PP-117 East Mill M-40 46.26 47.10 0.84 0.84 10.35 2.31 12.66 M40-18-PP-122 East Mill M-40 No Significant Values M40-18-PP-133 East Mill M-40 44.80 49.90 5.10 5.10 1.91 0.19 2.10 L37-17-PP-001 East Mill M-40* 31.55 34.70 3.15 3.15 5.87 2.73 8.60 M40-18-PP-123 East Mill M-40* 23.00 28.00 5.00 5.00 6.49 1.47 7.96 M40-18-PP-124 East Mill M-40* No Significant Values M40-18-PP-125 East Mill M-40* No Significant Values M40-18-PP-126 East Mill M-40* 26.50 27.70 1.20 1.20 8.19 0.11 8.30 M40-18-PP-127 East Mill M-40* 23.54 29.54 6.00 6.00 3.13 0.29 3.42 M40-18-PP-128 East Mill M-40* 23.00 29.00 6.00 6.00 6.12 4.31 10.43 M40-18-PP-129 East Mill M-40* 24.42 29.14 4.72 4.72 3.35 0.40 3.74 M40-18-PP-130 East Mill M-40* 21.50 25.91 4.41 4.41 2.79 0.85 3.64 M40-18-PP-135 East Mill M-40* 22.40 25.90 3.50 3.50 19.71 5.13 24.84 M40-18-PP-136 East Mill M-40* No Significant Values M40-18-PP-137 East Mill M-40* 26.87 29.43 2.56 2.56 5.24 0.23 5.47 M40-18-PP-138 East Mill M-40* 25.39 29.22 3.83 3.83 10.84 6.91 17.75 M40-18-PP-139 East Mill M-40* 26.45 30.90 4.45 4.45 1.18 0.16 1.34 M40-18-PP-140 East Mill M-40* 27.00 32.37 5.37 5.37 10.60 1.84 12.44 M40-18-PP-141 East Mill M-40* 27.34 29.64 2.30 2.30 1.57 0.36 1.94 M40-18-PP-142 East Mill M-40* 29.82 30.85 1.03 1.03 7.27 1.96 9.23 M40-18-PP-143 East Mill M-40* 28.97 31.22 2.25 2.25 13.88 0.77 14.65 M40-18-PP-022 East Mill M-40m 38.80 45.41 6.61 6.61 4.19 0.98 5.16 M40-18-PP-026 East Mill M-40m 38.00 40.00 2.00 2.00 0.51 0.48 0.99 M40-18-PP-027 East Mill M-40m 40.40 44.60 4.20 4.20 3.41 0.24 3.64 M40-18-PP-031 East Mill M-40m 41.55 47.20 5.65 5.65 5.27 0.52 5.79 M40-18-PP-035 East Mill M-40m 41.50 46.25 4.75 4.75 1.75 0.19 1.94 M40-18-PP-037 East Mill M-40m 37.59 41.76 4.17 3.92 2.48 0.93 3.41 M40-18-PP-052 East Mill M-40m 31.49 32.49 1.00 1.00 1.39 0.06 1.44 M40-18-PP-052 East Mill M-40m 36.49 41.05 4.56 4.56 4.19 4.18 8.37 M40-18-PP-052 East Mill M-40m 44.69 47.38 2.69 2.69 12.35 6.83 19.18 M40-18-PP-055 East Mill M-40m 30.85 39.90 9.05 9.05 8.73 3.74 12.47 M40-18-PP-056 East Mill M-40m 38.65 39.65 1.00 1.00 1.27 0.44 1.71 M40-18-PP-057 East Mill M-40m 59.00 59.55 0.55 0.55 5.69 0.75 6.44 M40-18-PP-062 East Mill M-40m 38.41 42.81 4.40 4.33 6.73 3.52 10.25 M40-18-PP-066 East Mill M-40m No Significant Values M40-18-PP-067 East Mill M-40m 41.20 43.91 2.71 2.71 5.81 0.59 6.41 M40-18-PP-068 East Mill M-40m 36.00 37.12 1.12 1.12 0.04 0.95 0.99 M40-18-PP-069 East Mill M-40m 44.85 47.48 2.63 2.63 5.18 0.59 5.77 M40-18-PP-070 East Mill M-40m 43.55 44.82 1.27 1.27 3.40 0.46 3.86 M40-18-PP-070 East Mill M-40m 48.16 51.27 3.11 3.11 2.73 0.48 3.21 M40-18-PP-081 East Mill M-40m 44.50 49.02 4.52 4.45 4.30 0.63 4.93 M40-18-PP-082 East Mill M-40m No Significant Values M40-18-PP-104 East Mill M-40m 38.58 42.85 4.27 4.27 5.62 3.85 9.47 M40-18-PP-108 East Mill M-40m 39.65 41.65 2.00 2.00 0.41 3.18 3.59 M40-18-PP-109 East Mill M-40m 41.27 43.75 2.48 2.48 2.33 2.43 4.76 M40-18-PP-110 East Mill M-40m 39.34 41.76 2.42 2.42 1.69 1.19 2.88 M40-18-PP-113 East Mill M-40m 34.98 46.65 11.67 11.67 5.06 0.68 5.74 M40-18-PP-118 East Mill M-40m 45.11 46.11 1.00 1.00 3.55 0.61 4.16 M40-18-PP-119 East Mill M-40m No Significant Values M40-18-PP-131 East Mill M-40m 38.71 43.70 4.99 4.99 7.01 2.69 9.69 M40-18-PP-132 East Mill M-40m 38.98 42.69 3.71 3.71 2.74 0.58 3.32 M40-18-PP-133 East Mill M-40m 36.70 42.75 6.05 6.05 6.57 0.65 7.22 M40-18-PP-134 East Mill M-40m 34.66 46.76 12.10 12.10 8.05 0.64 8.69

*Outside of modelled pits, m = within historical underground development area

Table 3: Drill Hole Collar Locations (UTM NAD83 Zone 11) Hole Name Area Deposit Easting Northing Elevation

(metres) Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Depth

(metres) L37-17-PP-001 East Mill M-40 640468.4 6750022.3 218.51 0 -90 65.00 M40-18-PP-007 East Mill M-40 639675.9 6749574.5 223.30 270 -65 60.05 M40-18-PP-009 East Mill M-40 639655.1 6749556.0 223.43 200 -55 72.74 M40-18-PP-010 East Mill M-40 639738.7 6749545.8 224.06 0 -90 58.22 M40-18-PP-014 East Mill M-40 639826.4 6749655.1 223.23 0 -90 60.05 M40-18-PP-015 East Mill M-40 639866.5 6749627.5 223.44 0 -90 57.00 M40-18-PP-017 East Mill M-40 639860.2 6749566.4 223.04 0 -90 56.00 M40-18-PP-018 East Mill M-40 639830.3 6749546.6 223.66 0 -90 59.00 M40-18-PP-022 East Mill M-40 639761.2 6749463.3 222.67 0 -90 57.30 M40-18-PP-023 East Mill M-40 639791.6 6749540.1 223.89 0 -90 60.96 M40-18-PP-024 East Mill M-40 639765.0 6749520.9 224.05 0 -90 60.35 M40-18-PP-025 East Mill M-40 639760.4 6749490.3 223.27 0 -90 60.35 M40-18-PP-026 East Mill M-40 639763.5 6749388.8 222.38 0 -90 57.30 M40-18-PP-027 East Mill M-40 639791.4 6749404.2 222.28 0 -90 57.30 M40-18-PP-028 East Mill M-40 639809.0 6749347.9 221.81 0 -90 60.35 M40-18-PP-029 East Mill M-40 639713.3 6749521.7 223.33 270 -55 75.59 M40-18-PP-030 East Mill M-40 639729.8 6749510.0 223.71 0 -90 60.35 M40-18-PP-031 East Mill M-40 639837.3 6749467.8 222.43 0 -90 57.00 M40-18-PP-033 East Mill M-40 639713.3 6749521.7 223.33 270 -55 75.59 M40-18-PP-034 East Mill M-40 639729.8 6749510.0 223.71 0 -90 60.35 M40-18-PP-035 East Mill M-40 639837.3 6749467.8 222.43 0 -90 69.19 M40-18-PP-036 East Mill M-40 640004.1 6749415.1 221.79 0 -90 60.05 M40-18-PP-037 East Mill M-40 640006.5 6749434.3 222.17 345 -70 66.14 M40-18-PP-038 East Mill M-40 640035.1 6749495.7 221.85 0 -90 57.00 M40-18-PP-039 East Mill M-40 640029.1 6749487.5 221.98 245 -55 75.29 M40-18-PP-040 East Mill M-40 640042.4 6749508.0 221.68 90 -60 72.24 M40-18-PP-041 East Mill M-40 639703.4 6749482.4 222.83 270 -55 75.29 M40-18-PP-042 East Mill M-40 639729.8 6749474.5 223.87 0 -90 60.35 M40-18-PP-043 East Mill M-40 639713.8 6749451.2 223.98 295 -65 61.57 M40-18-PP-044 East Mill M-40 639713.3 6749451.7 223.95 115 -65 66.45 M40-18-PP-045 East Mill M-40 639680.8 6749437.2 222.21 0 -90 57.30 M40-18-PP-046 East Mill M-40 639679.3 6749439.0 222.30 315 -45 84.73 M40-18-PP-047 East Mill M-40 639707.1 6749418.1 223.27 0 -90 60.35 M40-18-PP-048 East Mill M-40 639668.5 6749403.1 222.65 305 -45 86.87 M40-18-PP-049 East Mill M-40 639690.5 6749388.9 223.43 90 -70 63.40 M40-18-PP-050 East Mill M-40 639749.7 6749355.4 221.29 90 -75 60.35 M40-18-PP-051 East Mill M-40 640014.1 6749505.9 222.06 270 -70 66.14 M40-18-PP-052 East Mill M-40 640024.5 6749538.2 222.10 0 -90 60.05 M40-18-PP-053 East Mill M-40 640133.8 6749499.9 221.00 320 -75 63.09 M40-18-PP-054 East Mill M-40 640100.0 6749491.6 220.92 0 -90 60.05 M40-18-PP-055 East Mill M-40 640123.5 6749540.2 220.64 0 -90 57.00 M40-18-PP-056 East Mill M-40 640088.9 6749540.0 220.57 0 -90 53.93 M40-18-PP-057 East Mill M-40 640065.4 6749534.8 220.70 0 -90 60.05 M40-18-PP-058 East Mill M-40 640018.5 6749576.3 220.69 40 -60 63.09 M40-18-PP-059 East Mill M-40 640019.6 6749576.9 220.66 115 -60 63.09 M40-18-PP-060 East Mill M-40 639991.6 6749561.4 221.17 270 -65 63.09 M40-18-PP-061 East Mill M-40 639733.3 6749370.3 221.15 0 -90 51.21 M40-18-PP-062 East Mill M-40 639771.0 6749419.0 222.27 270 -80 60.35 M40-18-PP-063 East Mill M-40 639985.8 6749398.7 221.49 0 -90 54.25 M40-18-PP-064 East Mill M-40 639993.6 6749382.6 221.73 0 -90 60.35 M40-18-PP-065 East Mill M-40 639944.8 6749385.9 221.53 0 -90 57.30 M40-18-PP-066 East Mill M-40 639916.3 6749403.3 221.29 0 -90 60.35 M40-18-PP-067 East Mill M-40 639909.2 6749442.7 221.30 0 -90 60.35 M40-18-PP-068 East Mill M-40 639897.0 6749425.7 221.64 0 -90 60.35 M40-18-PP-069 East Mill M-40 639885.6 6749486.4 221.80 0 -90 61.87 M40-18-PP-070 East Mill M-40 639861.4 6749414.4 221.80 0 -90 60.30 M40-18-PP-071 East Mill M-40 639991.3 6749561.9 221.33 80 -65 66.14 M40-18-PP-072 East Mill M-40 639848.8 6749700.0 221.72 20 -65 66.14 M40-18-PP-073 East Mill M-40 639848.3 6749701.0 221.70 150 -65 66.09 M40-18-PP-074 East Mill M-40 639825.1 6749685.6 222.25 0 -90 60.05 M40-18-PP-075 East Mill M-40 639790.2 6749683.5 221.74 0 -90 60.05 M40-18-PP-076 East Mill M-40 639794.4 6749656.5 222.56 0 -90 60.05 M40-18-PP-077 East Mill M-40 639764.5 6749631.2 222.88 0 -90 60.05 M40-18-PP-078 East Mill M-40 639738.2 6749651.2 222.54 0 -90 60.05 M40-18-PP-079 East Mill M-40 639704.2 6749627.2 223.13 0 -90 60.05 M40-18-PP-080 East Mill M-40 639728.3 6749611.9 223.22 0 -90 60.05 M40-18-PP-081 East Mill M-40 639877.9 6749384.9 221.49 90 -80 60.35 M40-18-PP-082 East Mill M-40 639944.0 6749397.7 221.54 0 -90 57.30 M40-18-PP-083 East Mill M-40 639915.4 6749385.9 221.89 0 -90 60.35 M40-18-PP-084 East Mill M-40 639889.8 6749359.2 222.03 245 -80 64.92 M40-18-PP-085 East Mill M-40 639841.0 6749357.9 222.22 0 -90 60.35 M40-18-PP-086 East Mill M-40 639856.4 6749330.9 222.48 0 -90 60.35 M40-18-PP-087 East Mill M-40 639913.9 6749355.8 222.38 0 -90 57.30 M40-18-PP-088 East Mill M-40 639920.9 6749317.2 222.43 0 -90 59.13 M40-18-PP-089 East Mill M-40 639993.6 6749382.6 221.73 0 -90 60.53 M40-18-PP-090 East Mill M-40 640058.0 6749474.0 220.99 0 -90 54.25 M40-18-PP-091 East Mill M-40 639748.2 6749623.2 223.19 0 -90 60.35 M40-18-PP-092 East Mill M-40 639709.8 6749671.3 222.39 0 -90 60.05 M40-18-PP-093 East Mill M-40 639707.5 6749605.2 223.58 0 -90 60.05 M40-18-PP-094 East Mill M-40 639651.5 6749643.3 221.71 0 -90 63.10 M40-18-PP-095 East Mill M-40 639600.5 6749614.9 222.71 0 -90 60.05 M40-18-PP-096 East Mill M-40 639715.6 6749536.2 223.38 0 -90 60.05 M40-18-PP-097 East Mill M-40 639738.1 6749458.4 223.37 0 -90 59.00 M40-18-PP-098 East Mill M-40 639576.9 6749532.5 223.13 0 -90 60.05 M40-18-PP-099 East Mill M-40 639606.1 6749476.1 222.87 0 -90 60.05 M40-18-PP-100 East Mill M-40 639662.3 6749441.9 222.94 0 -90 60.05 M40-18-PP-101 East Mill M-40 639678.5 6749414.4 223.75 0 -90 63.09 M40-18-PP-102 East Mill M-40 639706.0 6749359.1 222.86 0 -90 57.00 M40-18-PP-103 East Mill M-40 639719.8 6749400.0 223.13 0 -90 60.05 M40-18-PP-104 East Mill M-40 639739.9 6749418.2 223.22 0 -90 60.05 M40-18-PP-105 East Mill M-40 639746.2 6749344.6 222.31 0 -90 57.00 M40-18-PP-106 East Mill M-40 639790.1 6749374.3 222.22 180 -80 60.05 M40-18-PP-107 East Mill M-40 639791.5 6749335.3 222.26 0 -90 60.50 M40-18-PP-108 East Mill M-40 639828.0 6749420.5 221.93 0 -90 57.00 M40-18-PP-109 East Mill M-40 639833.6 6749397.7 222.13 0 -90 60.50 M40-18-PP-110 East Mill M-40 639809.5 6749385.8 222.18 0 -90 57.00 M40-18-PP-111 East Mill M-40 640044.2 6749506.4 221.38 0 -90 60.35 M40-18-PP-112 East Mill M-40 640083.1 6749485.6 221.05 0 -90 60.35 M40-18-PP-113 East Mill M-40 640042.9 6749538.9 221.00 0 -90 60.35 M40-18-PP-114 East Mill M-40 640076.2 6749634.6 220.74 0 -90 57.30 M40-18-PP-115 East Mill M-40 640061.6 6749611.0 221.09 0 -90 57.11 M40-18-PP-116 East Mill M-40 640008.0 6749598.1 221.06 0 -90 60.35 M40-18-PP-117 East Mill M-40 639958.3 6749580.0 221.26 0 -90 60.35 M40-18-PP-118 East Mill M-40 639945.2 6749600.2 221.90 0 -90 57.30 M40-18-PP-119 East Mill M-40 640146.4 6749570.5 220.80 0 -90 57.30 M40-18-PP-122 East Mill M-40 640189.0 6749575.6 221.00 0 -90 60.35 M40-18-PP-123 East Mill M-40 640323.6 6749742.2 221.97 0 -90 45.50 M40-18-PP-124 East Mill M-40 640323.8 6749707.6 222.89 0 -90 45.50 M40-18-PP-125 East Mill M-40 640296.9 6749756.6 218.13 0 -90 45.00 M40-18-PP-126 East Mill M-40 640310.0 6749778.6 218.28 0 -90 45.50 M40-18-PP-127 East Mill M-40 640329.3 6749798.9 220.25 0 -90 48.00 M40-18-PP-128 East Mill M-40 640351.0 6749779.1 221.37 0 -90 42.50 M40-18-PP-129 East Mill M-40 640370.5 6749752.6 222.24 0 -90 45.50 M40-18-PP-130 East Mill M-40 640396.6 6749759.0 221.81 0 -90 45.50 M40-18-PP-131 East Mill M-40 639943.0 6749495.7 221.50 0 -90 60.05 M40-18-PP-132 East Mill M-40 639945.3 6749469.5 221.54 0 -90 60.05 M40-18-PP-133 East Mill M-40 639935.9 6749524.5 221.36 0 -90 60.05 M40-18-PP-134 East Mill M-40 639956.2 6749534.8 221.50 0 -90 57.00 M40-18-PP-135 East Mill M-40 640399.7 6749787.3 222.33 0 -90 45.50 M40-18-PP-136 East Mill M-40 640103.9 6749942.1 224.07 0 -90 48.50 M40-18-PP-137 East Mill M-40 640140.1 6749970.5 222.13 0 -90 48.50 M40-18-PP-138 East Mill M-40 640153.9 6749945.2 223.20 0 -90 48.50 M40-18-PP-139 East Mill M-40 640165.1 6749896.1 220.72 0 -90 48.50 M40-18-PP-140 East Mill M-40 640145.3 6749881.6 220.63 0 -90 48.80 M40-18-PP-141 East Mill M-40 640159.0 6749860.1 222.18 0 -90 48.50 M40-18-PP-142 East Mill M-40 640208.0 6749863.2 228.05 0 -90 48.50 M40-18-PP-143 East Mill M-40 640197.9 6749911.5 227.82 0 -90 48.50





