Macarthur Minerals Provides Update on Private Placement

VANCOUVER, April 24, 2019 - Macarthur Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the “Company” or “Macarthur”) announces that it has extended the closing of its non-brokered private placement offering (the “Offering”) of up to US$6 million of secured Convertible Note (“Note”) as announced on March 19, 2019, until June 2, 2019.



Cameron McCall, Executive Chairman of Macarthur Minerals commented;

“Macarthur has been in detailed negotiations with institutional and private investors in Europe. The Convertible Note is drafted under Australian law as Macarthur is an Australian company with an Australian project and listed in Canada on the TSX-V. Consequently, this requires the prospective foreign investors to familarise themselves and comply in all material respects with the terms and regulations of both Australia and Canada. These discussions have taken time to satisfy the regulatory conditions with overseas investors.”

The proceeds from the Note will be targeted towards the completion of a 2019 compliant Bankable Feasibility Study (“BFS”) on Macarthur’s Moonshine Magnetite iron ore deposits at Lake Giles in Western Australia.

Key terms to the Convertible Notes:

Each Note has a face value of US$10,000 following adoption of a loan note instrument.

The Notes (including accrued but unpaid interest) can be converted at any time after 12 months into common shares of Macarthur at the Noteholder’s option at a conversion price that reflects the greater of 80% of the average VWAP over 5 trading days immediately preceding the date of a notice of conversion and C$0.10 (in each case with appropriate equivalence to USD), with attaching warrants offered for one fourth of the commitment amount exercisable at the greater of C$0.10 or the average VWAP over 5 trading days immediately preceding the date of the Advance Date (such term being defined in the definitive documentation) (in each case with appropriate equivalence to USD).

The Notes will have a term to maturity of 3 years and bear interest at a rate of 12.5% per annum.

The Notes include a restriction on conversion that provides that such conversion may not have the effect of causing Noteholder to own 20% or more of the common shares of Macarthur or becoming a control person.

The iron ore mining licences held by Macarthur (or a subsidiary of Macarthur) in respect of the Lake Giles Iron project region of Western Australia will act as security for the Notes issued to the Noteholder.

Any shares issued upon conversion of the principal amount of the Note and any accrued interest will be subject to certain resale restrictions, including a restricted (or “hold”) period of four months and one day following the distribution date of the Note and warrant, under applicable Canadian securities legislation.

ABOUT MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF)

Macarthur Minerals Ltd. is an iron ore development company with its focus on bringing into production, its sizeable, 100% owned, Moonshine Magnetite and Ularring Hematite Iron Ore Projects at Lake Giles in Western Australia. Macarthur Minerals also has prominent (~1,130 square kilometer tenement area) exploration interests in gold, lithium, nickel, cobalt in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition, Macarthur Minerals has lithium brine Claims in the emerging Railroad Valley region in Nevada, USA.

