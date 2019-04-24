Defense Metals Corp. Announces Senior Management Changes

VANCOUVER, April 24, 2019 - Defense Metals Corp. ("Defense Metals" or the "Company") (TSX-V: DEFN/ DFMTF: OTCQB / 35D: FSE) is pleased to announce Mr. Craig Taylor and Mr. Ryan Cheung will be resuming the roles as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Defense Metals Corp. would like to announce that Mr. Richard Grayston is retiring after 40 years in public markets and we want to thank him for his valuable knowledge and wish him all the best in his retirement. Mr. Ryan Cheung, owner of MCPA services, will be resuming the role as Chief Financial Officer and director. Defense Metals Corp. would also like to announce that Mr. Craig Taylor will be resuming the role as Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Maximilian Sali will remain on the board as a director.

About Craig Taylor

Mr. Taylor is currently a director of Defense Metals Corp. Mr. Taylor was a director of Saber Capital Corp., a former capital pool company, which completed its qualifying transaction and was renamed Emblem Corp. In addition, he was a director of Advantage Lithium Corp., a TSX-V listed junior exploration company, from March 2007 until August 2016. From April 2012 until April 2016, he was a director of Clear Mountain Resources Corp., a TSX-V listed junior resource exploration company (now named Patriot One Technologies Inc.). Also, from February 2006 until July 2010 Mr. Taylor was the CEO, CFO, president and a director of Angus Resources Inc., a former capital pool company listed on the TSX-V which in 2010 completed its qualifying transaction and was renamed Batero Gold Corp. Mr. Taylor has also served as director and officer of several other public companies engaged in mineral exploration and development.

About Ryan Cheung

Ryan Cheung, CPA, CA, has been providing accounting, management, securities regulatory compliance services to private and public-listed companies. Mr. Cheung also serves as an officer and/or director of a number of public-listed companies. Mr. Cheung holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Victoria and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia.

About Defense Metals Corp.

Defense Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of minerals, metals and elements commonly used in the protection of our nation and other nations abroad. Defense Metals Corp. trades under "DEFN" on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company owns (i) a 100% interest in prospective uranium claims in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan totalling approximately 9,362.65 hectares; (ii) has an option to acquire 100% of the Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project located in Prince George, British Columbia; and (iii) has an option to acquire 100% of the Lac Burge gold property located approximately 215 km northeast of Val d'Or, Quebec.

