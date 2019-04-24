Hudson Resources Provides Update on the Process Plant Ramp Up at the White Mountain Anorthosite Mine

VANCOUVER, April 24, 2019 - Hudson Resources Inc. (“Hudson” – TSX Venture Exchange “HUD”) is pleased to announce that the White Mountain process plant ramp up has achieved 50% capacity and production continues to increase. The plant is producing a minus 250 micron calcium aluminum silicate product called GreenSpar. The initial customers will be using this material as a feedstock for the production of E-Glass fiberglass. It is also the feed material that Hudson will micronize to produce GreenSpar15 for the paints, coatings and plastic markets.



As previously announced, the company has had several challenges in the production ramp up, which are now well on their way to being resolved. The secondary High Pressure Grinding Roll (HPGR) is limited in capacity to approximately 70% while the company awaits the new gear boxes and ancillary parts. The delivery of these parts has been delayed by approximately one month, but they are expected to arrive on site in mid-May. These parts will be installed when the first ship comes in and the plant is shut down for 3-5 days during loading.

The Company encountered some production issues associated with extremely cold temperatures in February and March when fine particles were sticking together limiting the effectiveness of the magnetic separators. The Company has identified a solution and will install a heater system this summer to manage this issue for next winter. The weather in Greenland has since warmed up significantly and cold temperature is currently not an issue for plant operations.

Jim Cambon, President, commented: “We continue to make very good progress ramping up production at the process plant. We have been very careful to ensure that only high-quality material goes in to the product warehouse. At the current operating parameters, we are on track to meet our shipment targets for this year, but we continue to push the plant capacity. We anticipate that we will have our first shipment of GreenSpar ready for loading by the end of June”.

Hudson, through Hudson Greenland A/S, owns 100% of the White Mountain Anorthosite mine in Greenland. The calcium feldspar mine is permitted for 50 years. Photos of the project can be found at https://hudsonresourcesinc.com/gallery/.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Jim K Cambon”

President and Director

For further information:

Ph: 604-628-5002 or 604-505-2157

jamescambon@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the private placement, and other future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include market prices, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.