Platinex Announces New Director

TORONTO, April 24, 2019 - Platinex Inc. (CSE:PTX) (“Platinex” or the "Company") announces that Graham Warren has been appointed to the board of directors and will chair the audit committee of the Company.

The Company has granted an aggregate of 200,000 stock options under its stock option plan to Mr. Warren. The option is exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share and has a term of 5 years.

Mr. Warren is a Senior Financial Executive with over 30 years of experience in the mining, oil and gas, environmental, service and tech sectors both domestically and internationally. He has been involved in numerous financings and M&A transactions for both private and public companies and has guided several companies through the going public process. Mr. Warren has served as CFO and/or Director of numerous public companies and is currently the CFO of Pangolin Diamonds Corp., Goliath Resources Ltd. and a reporting issuer Arehada Mining Limited. He is a past director of Changfeng Energy Inc., Cordoba Minerals Corp., Exile Resources Inc., Active Control Technology and Hanfeng Evergreen Inc. Mr. Warren has had extensive involvement in all facets of organizations including finance, human resources, sales, marketing and operations and has guided boards in their corporate governance obligations.

About Platinex Inc.

Platinex is currently focusing efforts on developing various strategies to capitalize on the lucrative growth of the cannabis sector in North America and hopes to announce new initiatives in the near term. Platinex has been focusing its mining business efforts in assembling a very large property in the Shining Tree gold camp, which has received little modern exploration compared to other gold camps in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. At this time, however, Platinex is seeking participation in the exploration of the property. Shares of Platinex are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "PTX".

