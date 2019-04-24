Transition Retains thinkHERO for Investor Relations Services

Toronto, April 24, 2019 - Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM) ("Transition", "the Company"), a leading multi-project generator focused on the discovery of mineral deposits in Canada, is pleased to announce it has retained thinkHERO Incorporated ("thinkHERO") to provide the Company with select strategic investor relations services. thinkHERO is an agency based out of Toronto that provides investor relations, marketing, and communications services, with a focus on broadening market awareness and engagement with investor communities. thinkHERO will be responsible for developing and implementing a strategic social media plan to enhance the Company's exposure among industry stakeholders and investors.

Patrick Piette, President of thinkHERO commented, "We look forward to introducing the Transition investment story beyond its existing shareholders. We believe our approach to communications to be particularly effective in reaching new investors and that Transition's non-conventional project generator business model will resonate with new investors, especially millennials."

Under the terms of an investor relations agreement between Transition and thinkHERO effective immediately and for a term of six months, (the "Agreement") Transition will pay thinkHERO a monthly fee of $2,000 for social media and other specific investor relations services. The Company announces it has terminated its agreement with IR Plus Inc.

About Transition Metals Corp

Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM) is a Canadian-based, multi-commodity project generator that specializes in converting new exploration ideas into discoveries. The award-winning team of geoscientists has extensive exploration experience which actively develops and tests new ideas for discovering mineralization in places that others have not looked, often allowing the company to acquire properties inexpensively. Joint venture partners earn an interest in the projects by funding a portion of higher-risk drilling and exploration, allowing Transition to conserve capital and minimize shareholder's equity dilution.

Further information is available at transitionmetalscorp.com or by contacting:

Scott McLean, President and CEO

705-669-1777

About thinkHERO Incorporated

thinkHERO is a Toronto-based agency focused on building investor awareness through effective branding and communication. With a wealth of experience in capital markets, traditional advertising, and digital marketing, thinkHERO is a disruptor in the IR industry. Using a strategic combination of tried and true methods, technology-driven tactics, and superior creative, thinkHERO drives results by putting the right story in front of the right audience at the right time.

Further information is available at thinkhero.ca or by contacting:

Patrick Piette, President

416-526-9911

