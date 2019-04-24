Bayhorse Selects Geotech LTD to Conduct a Helicopter-Borne VTEM Survey of Its Brandywine, Precious Metals Rich, VMS Property

Vancouver, April 24, 2019 - Bayhorse Silver Inc. (TSXV: BHS) (the "Company" or "Bayhorse") announces that it has entered into an agreement with GeoTech Ltd, (GeoTech) to conduct a helicopter-borne VTEM survey on the Company's newly acquired Brandywine, precious metals rich, volcanogenic massive sulphide project, British Columbia, Canada.

Subject to closing a first tranche of the recently announced flow-through financing, GeoTech will conduct the airborne VTEM survey in mid May over a nine square kilometer area covering the past historic gold and silver and base metal mining area on the property.

The readily accessible, 1,432 hectare, brownfield Brandywine project has undergone several exploration phases including bulk tonnage shipments to smelters, extensive drilling, and extensive geochemical and geophysical studies. (2018 Brandywine Minfile Report)

The VTEM survey results will combine with a historical magnetic survey and extensive 1979 gold and silver geochemical sampling conducted by Placer Dome in 1979, to better identify geologic structures and discrete conductive anomalies.

Apex Geoscience will review the VTEM data with GeoTech, and the Company's senior geological consultants, Dr. Clay Conway, P.Geol, Dr. Stewart Jackson, P.Geo, and Dr. Gerry Ray, P.Geo to define drill targets identified by the VTEM survey.

The Brandywine deposit conceptually falls within a class of high gold-silver volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits that include the Eskay Creek deposit of northern British Columbia; the Green's Creek deposit on Admiralty Island near Juneau, Alaska; the Bawdwin deposit in Myanmar; and the Rosebery deposit of Tasmania. This family of deposits is particularly silver and lead rich with important gold, zinc, copper and other metal values.

Bayhorse CEO Graeme O'Neill, comments: "Utilizing the VTEM, with its exceptional ability to identify deep hidden structures, layered along with the already substantial historic exploration data, should provide us a much clearer picture of what targets to prioritize for our first drill program."

The most definitive indications of the nature of the mineralization on the property are two reported smelter shipments as follows:

A 50 ton bulk sample in 1967 grading 83.1 g/t gold, 354 g/t silver, 9.9% lead, 7.4% zinc, 0.30% copper per ton to East Helena, Montana, smelter from the Silver Tunnel and Main Zone (Melling, 1994, Walus2011). A 500 ton sample grading 14.2% lead, 12.5%zinc, 339 g/t silver, and 2.57 g/t gold per ton to the Cominco Smelter in Trail in 1977 (Walus, 2011, Melling, 1994).

The Company advises that the information is of a historic nature and has not been verified by a qualified person.

This News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents. Dr. Stewart Jackson, P.Geo., a Qualified Person and Consultant to the Company has prepared, supervised the preparation of, and approved the technical content of this press release.

On Behalf of the Board.

Graeme O'Neill, CEO

604-684-3394

Bayhorse Silver Inc., a junior exploration company, has earned 100% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver Mine Oregon, USA. and has optioned the Brandywine, precious metals rich, volcanogenic massive sulphide property located in BC, Canada. The Company has an experienced management and technical team with extensive exploration and mining expertise.

