Drill Mobilized to Philadelphia High-Grade Gold-Silver Vein Target in Mohave County, Arizona

Vancouver, April 24, 2019 - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "Arizona Silver") (TSX-V: AZS) (OTCQB: AZASF) is pleased to announce that an exploration drill rig has been mobilized to begin an initial six-hole exploration drilling program on our 100% controlled Philadelphia Project. Drilling is scheduled to commence on April 24, 2019, and is expected to last approximately one week. Drill samples will be picked up on site by ALS Minerals personnel and delivered to ALS Minerals sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona for sample preparation. Pulps will be sent by the ALS Minerals prep facility to the ALS Minerals analytical laboratory in Vancouver under strict chain of custody for ICP multi-element analyses, including silver, and AA analyses and fire assay for gold.

The Philadelphia Project is the first of our two gold and silver projects to be drilled. The Sycamore Canyon Gold-Silver Property in Graham County, Arizona, is now in the final permitting process. We look forward to drilling our first holes on this completely virgin property.

About the Philadelphia Project

The Philadelphia Project is a high-grade gold and silver vein target located in Mohave County, northwestern Arizona. The permitted plan is for the drilling of six exploration holes in a fence pattern, following the gold-silver mineralization identified in the Philadelphia No. 1 (PH-1) shaft. The fence of holes will test the easterly dipping mineralized structure along a dip length of over 500 feet (+150 metres) from where old descriptions of underground sampling done over 100 years ago revealed good gold grades and thicknesses present. See updated website for maps of these locations.

http://arizonasilverexploration.com/philadelphia-property/

Surface geologic mapping and aerial photo analysis indicated that the old production stopes centered on the Philadelphia No. 2 (PH-2) shaft, which is where the majority of the historic production was derived, may have been terminated by a cross-fault that separates the PH-1 shaft from the PH-2 shaft. The 6-hole fence of exploration drill holes will test this interpretation and the down-dip extension of the gold mineralization identified historically in the shallow underground workings off of the PH-1 shaft.

VLF-EM Surveying

A VLF-EM ground electromagnetic survey will commence April 22 and evaluate the geophysical signature along the fence of drill holes planned for Phase 1 drilling, as well as strike extensions to the north and south of the proposed fence of holes. VLF-EM should help identify the geophysical signature of the mineralized structure and any offsets across the mineralized structure, and should assist in planning additional drilling of the high-grade vein target. Much of the target is buried beneath a thin veneer of recent alluvial cover that masks being able to map the extent of the mineralized structure without the assistance of geophysics.

Greg Hahn, President, CEO, and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is the Qualified Person under NI43-101 responsible for preparing and reviewing the data contained in this press release.

Please refer to our web site for additional and complete news updated on Philadelphia property information. www.arizonasilverexploration.com

Watch for updates on our website with images while drilling on Philadelphia

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Greg Hahn, President and CEO

Contact: Mike Stark, Chairman and Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

