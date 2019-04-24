United Battery Announces AGSM Results and Reports Newly Adopted Advance Notice Provisions

VANCOUVER, April 24, 2019 - United Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: UBM, OTC: UBMCF, FWB: 0UL) ("United Battery Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the shareholders approved all resolutions put before them at the Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "AGSM") held on April 18, 2019. At the AGSM, shareholders set the number of directors at five and re-elected Michael Dehn, Charn Deol, Matthew Rhoades, Anthony Kovschak and John Read as directors of the Company for the ensuing year; reappointed Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration. The shareholders also approved by a special resolution the amendment of the existing Articles of the Company, in accordance with the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) to include the advance notice provisions (the "Advance Notice Provisions").

The Advance Notice Provisions are intended to facilitate an orderly and efficient annual or special meeting process and ensure that all shareholders receive adequate notice and information about nominees to the Company's board of directors. Among other things, the Advance Notice Provisions set a deadline by which the holders of record of the Company's common shares must submit director nominations to the Company prior to any annual or special meeting of shareholders, and set forth the information that the nominating shareholder must include in the written notice to the Company.

In the case of an annual meeting of shareholders, a notice must be received by the Company not less than 30 nor more than 65 days prior to the date of the annual meeting of shareholders; provided, however, that in the event that the annual meeting of shareholders is to be held on a date that is less than 50 days after the date on which the first public announcement of the date of the annual meeting was made, notice by the nominating shareholder may be received not later than the close of business on the 10th day following such public announcement.

In the case of a special meeting (which is not also an annual meeting) of shareholders called for the purpose of electing directors (whether or not called for other purposes), notice to the Company must be made not later than the close of business on the 15th day following the day on which the first public announcement of the date of the special meeting of shareholders was made.

A copy of the Advance Notice Provisions is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

