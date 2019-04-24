Hudbay Responds to Withdrawal of Waterton Director Nominee

Hudbay had previously planned to increase the size of its board of directors to eleven to accommodate the election of Richard Howes, David Smith and Michael Anglin as new independent directors. Waterton announced today that Mr. Anglin has withdrawn from its slate of director nominees in order to join the board of directors of a different company

As a result of Mr. Anglin’s withdrawal, Hudbay intends to set the number of directors to be elected at Hudbay’s annual and special meeting to ten instead of eleven

Shareholders are encouraged to vote their GREEN proxy in support of Hudbay’s director nominees (excluding Mr. Anglin, who is no longer standing for election)

Following the annual and special meeting of shareholders, Hudbay intends to seek an independent and qualified individual who could join the board as an eleventh director

Shareholders with questions or requiring assistance voting their GREEN proxy should contact Hudbay’s proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, at 1-877-452-7184 or 1-416-304-0211 (for Hudbay shareholders outside North America) or by e-mail at assistance@laurelhill.com

TORONTO, April 24, 2019 - HudBay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “company”) (TSX, NYSE: HBM) today responded to the announcement by dissident shareholder Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. (“Waterton”), that Michael Anglin, who was nominated for election by Waterton and included as a recommended candidate in Waterton’s proxy materials on April 15, has withdrawn from Waterton’s slate of nominees in order to join the board of directors of a different company. The proxy voting deadline for Hudbay’s annual and special meeting of shareholders is just over one week away, on May 3.

Waterton first announced Mr. Anglin as one of its director nominees on January 16. After careful consideration of his qualifications, on April 5, Hudbay recommended that shareholders vote for Mr. Anglin. Just over a week ago, on April 15, Waterton also recommended that shareholders vote for Mr. Anglin. The company is therefore surprised by Waterton’s sudden withdrawal of one of its director nominees, as board nominations generally involve a rigorous process aimed at ensuring, among other things, that nominees will be available to serve if elected. In any event, Hudbay is disappointed that Mr. Anglin has chosen to pursue a different opportunity but respects his decision and wishes him well.

Hudbay’s board remains committed to responsible board renewal and recommends that shareholders vote FOR the director nominees on its GREEN proxy (excluding Mr. Anglin who is no longer standing for election). The GREEN proxy and voting instruction form previously mailed to shareholders in connection with the annual and special meeting of shareholders may continue to be used by shareholders and will continue to be valid, with any votes for Mr. Anglin not being counted given he has withdrawn as a director nominee.

The ten director nominees include a new Hudbay nominee, Richard Howes, and Waterton nominee David Smith. Assuming Hudbay’s slate of director nominees is elected, this would result in 20% of the board being refreshed in 2019, with six of ten directors having joined the board in the last five years. In light of Mr. Anglin’s withdrawal, following the annual and special meeting of shareholders, Hudbay intends to immediately initiate a process to identify an independent and qualified individual who could join the board as an eleventh director.

Proxy Voting Information

Time is short and the stakes are high. In order to ensure that your vote is counted at the annual and special meeting of shareholders, shareholders are urged to vote only the GREEN proxy FOR the nominees recommended by Hudbay, and ensure that your proxy is received prior to the proxy voting deadline of 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on Friday, May 3, 2019. The GREEN proxy and voting instruction form previously mailed to shareholders in connection with the annual and special meeting of shareholders may continue to be used by shareholders and will continue to be valid, with any votes for Mr. Anglin not being counted given he has withdrawn as a director nominee.

For assistance voting your proxy, shareholders should contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group at 1­877­452­7184 (toll-free for Hudbay shareholders in North America) or 1-416-304-0211 (collect call for Hudbay shareholders outside North America) or assistance@laurelhill.com.

