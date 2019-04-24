Unity Samples up to 14.05g/t Gold at Phillips Arm Gold Camp

VANCOUVER, April 24, 2019 - Unity Metals Corp. ("Unity" or the "Company") (TSXV: UTY) is pleased to announce the results from the Q1 field reconnaissance program at the Phillips Arm Gold Camp, which is comprised of the Margurete and Hewitt Point claims. The primary purpose of the program was to follow up on and verify historic outcrop sampling from 1985 and drill holes from 1986, both conducted by Falconbridge, to refine targets for Unity's proposed 2019 diamond drilling program. The investigation was successful, in that assay results from the reconnaissance program returned similar values seen in the upper sections of the 1986 drilling. In total, 99 rock samples and 2.32m of backpack drill core were taken.

The best rock sample (#36733), taken from a vein outcrop at the Falconbridge 1986 drill pad, assayed 14.05g/t Au, 34g/t Ag and 0.78% Zn.

Another rock sample (#36730), obtained from a road cut along vein strike from Falconbridge drill pad, assayed 4.21g/t Au.

In addition, a further seven samples assayed greater than 1g/t Au and overall one third (32/99) of the samples assayed greater than 0.1g/t Au, which may be indicative of a broader mineralized system.

In addition, a new target area was also identified through an outcrop located in a previously unexplored section in the south of the Margurete claims. A sample from that outcrop assayed 1.84g/t Au and 1.6g/t Ag.

Back pack drilling at the surface of the Falconbridge 1986 drill pad also encountered anomalous gold values. The highest value obtained was 0.644g/t Au over 0.49m (#MG19-02).

Unity is also pleased to announce that it has completed an initial prospecting and backpack drilling program on the new Hewitt and Enid claim blocks in the Phillips Arm Gold Camp. In all, 132 samples were collected, with 15 collected on the Enid claims and the balance collected on the Hewitt Point block. At Hewitt Point three historic occurrences were identified and sampled with mineralization found at all three and, in some cases, followed and sampled along strike. The Amethyst and Hewitt adits were mapped and sampled, while the Monte Cristo historic bulk sample site was also identified and sampled. Tracing mineralized veins away from the historic adits may lead to expansion of known mineralization. Assay results will be announced as they become available.

About the Company

Unity Metals Corp. is a Vancouver-based gold exploration company. The Company controls a 100% interest in the Margurete Gold Project, which covers 678ha of mineral claims, located in the Phillips Arm gold camp, approximately 200 kilometers northwest of Vancouver in southwest British Columbia, Vancouver Mining Division. The project is on trend with the historic Doratha Morton and Alexandria gold mines, which were active in the late 1800's. The Margurete project was last explored in 2015 with property-wide prospecting, mapping and rock chip sampling run in parallel with a targeted diamond drilling program. The primary target at the Margurete Gold Project is the FB Zone, where Falconbridge drilled multiple gold bearing intervals at shallow depths. For more information, please visit www.unitymetalscorp.com.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Peter Born, P. Geo., a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

