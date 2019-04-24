Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Savary Highlights Recent Karankasso Drill Results

24.04.2019  |  The Newswire
Highlights include 4.2 g, t Au over 16 m and 7.25 g - Savary Gold Corp.. (TSX-V: SCA) ("Savary" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional positive drill results from a 9,380 metre, 142-hole reverse circulation and air core program that that was completed from late February to mid-April and included reverse circulation and air core drilling on the Company's Karankasso joint venture project in southwestern Burkina Faso. Significant gold mineralization was intersected at seven exploration targets and, at three of zones with estimated mineral resources. Most of the targets and known zones remain open along strike and to depth. Additional follow-up drilling is warranted with a continued focus on increasing the total resources of the project. A summary of select drill hole results are presented below (see Figure 1 for general select hole locations and Table 1 for drill intercept details).

"The overall the drill results are quite positive and included a number of better than average intercepts such as those at Karangosso South and the discovery of a couple of new zones, that all warrant follow-up," stated

  • --Don Dudek, President and CEO Savary

Karangosso South Area*

AC-19-80 - 1.79 g/t gold over 6 metres from 44 metres

AC-19-81 - 1.02 g/t gold over 9 metres from 19 metres

AC-19-81 - 5.48 g/t gold over 4 metres from 34 metres

AC-19-82 - 4.20 g/t gold over 32 metres from 12 metres

AC-19-84 - 2.66 g/t gold over 6 metres from 27 metres

RC-19-19 - 4.76 g/t gold over 6 metres from 85 metres

RC-19-19 - 3.98 g/t gold over 16 metres from 96 metres

RC-19-20 - 4.86 g/t gold over 3 metres from 134 metres

Sera A South Zone**

AC-19-02 - 2.45 g/t gold over 5 metres from 11 metres

Sera West A Zone**

AC-19-05 - 4.10 g/t gold over 2metres from 22 metres

Sera West D Zone**

RC-19-02 - 1.25 g/t gold over 30 metres from 92 metres

RC-19-03 - 2.53 g/t gold over 3 metres from 73 metres

Sera West F Zone**

AC-19-13 - 0.81 g/t gold over 6 metres from 35 metres

SWN- A Zone**

AC-19-65 - 0.77 g/t gold over 7 metres from 45 metres

SWN-B Zone**

AC-19-54 - 2.45 g/t gold over 17 metres from 24 metres

AC-19-108 - 1.95 g/t gold over 9 metres from 41 metres

AC-19-109 - 2.55 g/t gold over 3 metres from 6 metres

Sera West North*** - new mineralization

AC-19-34 - 0.68 g/t gold over 42 metres from 12 metres

Includes - 1.25 g/t gold over 13 metres from 41 metres

AC-19-37 - 0.74 g/t gold over 21 metres from 29 metres

AC-19-38 - 1.20 g/t gold over 7 metres from 29 metres

Sera West*** - new mineralization

RC-19-08 - 2.58 g/t gold over 5 metres from 65 metres

Diosso South Zone*

RC-19-22 - 7.25 g/t gold over 7 metres from 6 metres

* widths are 70-80% of true width

** widths are approximate true widths

*** true widths unknown

The phase 1 drill program consisted of 109 air core holes totalling 5,589 metres and 33 reverse circulation holes totalling 3,791 meters. A review and interpretation of drilling completed to date is in progress.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1 - Karankasso JV Project - Locations of Select, New 2019 Drill Intercepts.

2019 Metallurgical Program

Metallurgical testwork, on 26 composite samples is underway at Bureau Veritas in Vancouver. The metallurgical samples were collected to form representative composites of the zones within the estimated mineral resources (Kien East, Kueredougou, Kueredougou West, Diosso South, West Trend and Serakoro West A Zones) and from the Karangosso South Zone. The testwork should be completed before mid 2019.

QA/QC Comments

Savary's procedure for handling reverse circulation drill chips comprises initial riffle splitting of the rock chips from one metre drill length samples into approximately 2.0-kilogram samples, as well as description and logging into a database. A duplicate 2.0-kilogram sample, prepared at the same time as the assay sample, is kept as a reference for each sample. A sample duplicate and assay blank was inserted sequentially every 5 to 14 samples and an assay standard was inserted every 29 to 34 samples. This results in 5 to 7% of the assayed samples being Savary inserted, reference/blank/control samples. Blanks and duplicates were preferentially inserted in visually mineralized zones to better test the assay results. This sampling procedure was periodically reviewed by Savary's President and CEO, and the Company QP, Don Dudek, P. Geo. All assay samples were collected at site by staff and delivered to BIGS laboratory in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso where sample preparation and analysis were performed. Each sample was dried, crushed to 75% passing 2 mm and then split to 1.5 kg by rotary splitter. This split was pulverized to 85% passing 75 ?m. Fifty grams of the pulverized material was analysed for gold via fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish. BIGS institutes a full Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) program consisting of insertion of internal blanks, standard reference material, repeats and reject splits which in total account for up to 25% of all determinations conducted. Most standards and blank control samples returned results within expected ranges. Those batches that returned standard values outside an approved range have been re-assayed with minor changes to assay composites.

Don Dudek, P.Geo., President and CEO of the Company and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Savary Gold

Savary is a Canadian exploration company focused on exploring and developing the Karankasso Gold Project in Burkina Faso. The Company holds an approximate 75.2% deemed joint venture ownership at year end 2018 and is the operator of the Joint Venture. The Project is located within the Hounde Greenstone Belt, which hosts Semafo's Mana mine, Roxgold's Yaramoko Mine and Endeavor's Hounde Mine. The Project contains an estimated Inferred mineral resource estimate (November 2, 20171) of 12.3 million tonnes (Mt) grading 2.03 g/t gold for 805,000 ounces. For additional information please visit our website at www.savarygold.com.

On April 25, 2019, at 10 am, Savary will have a shareholder meeting to approve Semafo's planned acquisition of Savary (see joint news release dated March 11, 2019).

For more information, please contact:

Don Dudek, President and CEO

T: 647-401-9138

E: info@savarygold.com; www.savarygold.com

Cautionary Notes

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of Mineral Resources will be converted to Mineral Reserves. Inferred Mineral Resources have a lower level of confidence that that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration. Quantity and grades are estimates and are rounded to reflect the fact that the Mineral Resource Estimate is an approximation.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the Company's intention with the Karankassso JV project, access to capital, regulatory approvals, exploration and development drilling, exploration, exploitation and development activities and successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing,. details of the potential value growth of the JV, the upside of the property, the drill program, the company's exploration plans and the timing of results, the focus on existing drill targets and new targets and general economic, market or business conditions. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Table 1 - Summary of Significant Intercepts from the Phase 1, 2019 drill program

Hole

from

to

width

Au g/t

Target

AC-19-01

NSV

Sera A South Zone

AC-19-02

11

16

5

2.45

Sera A South Zone

AC-19-03

50

51

1

1.19

Sera A South Zone

AC-19-04

NSV

Sera West D Zone

AC-19-05

22

24

2

4.10

Sera West A Zone

AC-19-06

NSV

Sera West A Zone

AC-19-07

NSV

Sera West A Zone

AC-19-08

 0

1

1

0.55

Sera West D Zone

AC-19-09

13

14

1

0.51

Sera West

AC-10-10

NSV

Sera West

AC-19-11

19

20

1

0.50

Sera West F Zone

AC-19-12

NSV

Sera West F Zone

AC-19-13

35

41

6

0.81

Sera West F Zone

incl.

35

37

2

2.31

Sera West F Zone

AC-19-14

24

26

2

0.74

Sera West Auger

AC-19-15

16

18

2

0.91

Sera West Auger

AC-19-16

NSV

Sera West Auger

AC-19-17

9

10

1

0.56

Sera West Auger

AC-19-17

40

41

1

0.83

Sera West Auger

AC-19-19

52

53

1

0.93

Sera West Auger

AC-19-20

39

40

1

0.73

Sera West Auger

AC-19-21

NSV

Sera West Auger

AC-19-22

3

4

1

0.50

Sera West Auger

AC-19-22

24

25

1

1.11

Sera West Auger

AC-19-23

NSV

Sera West Auger

AC-14-24

15

16

1

1.81

Sera West Auger

AC-19-25

20

21

1

1.36

Sera West Auger

AC-19-26

15

16

1

0.69

Sera West Auger

AC-19-27

28

29

1

0.92

Sera Main far North auger

AC-19-28

22

23

1

0.61

Sera Main far North auger

AC-19-29

10

13

3

1.13

Sera Main far North auger

AC-19-30

NSV

Sera Main far North auger

AC-19-31

NSV

Sera West North Auger

AC-19-32

17

19

2

0.82

Sera West North Auger

AC-19-33

NSV

Sera West North Auger

AC-19-34

12

54

42

0.68

Sera West North Auger

incl.

12

14

2

0.57

Sera West North Auger

incl.

17

18

1

4.84

Sera West North Auger

incl.

41

54

13

1.25

Sera West North Auger

AC-19-35

23

24

1

0.75

Sera West North Auger

AC-19-35

47

48

1

2.63

Sera West North Auger

AC-19-36

47

56

9

0.61

Sera West North Auger

incl.

54

56

2

1.63

Sera West North Auger

AC-19-37

12

13

1

0.58

Sera West North Auger

AC-19-37

29

49

21

0.74

Sera West North Auger

incl.

34

41

7

1.50

Sera West North Auger

AC-19-38

9

12

3

0.70

Sera West North Auger

AC-19-38

29

36

7

1.20

Sera West North Auger

AC-19-39

4

13

9

0.67

Sera West North Auger

AC-19-39

17

18

1

0.50

Sera West North Auger

AC-19-40

3

4

1

1.17

Sera West North Auger

AC-19-40

16

17

1

2.03

Sera West North Auger

AC-19-40

43

44

1

0.74

Sera West North Auger

AC-19-41

46

47

1

1.51

Sera West North Auger

AC-19-42

34

35

1

0.90

Sera West North Auger

AC-19-43

NSV

Sera West North Auger

AC-19-44

6

16

10

0.59

Sera West North Auger

incl.

12

13

1

3.89

Sera West North Auger

AC-19-45

NSV

Sera West North Auger

AC-19-46

19

29

10

0.54

SWN-C Zone

incl.

19

20

1

1.74

SWN-C Zone

incl.

25

26

1

2.00

SWN-C Zone

AC-19-47

NSV

Sera West North Auger

AC-19-48

NSV

Sera West North Auger

AC-19-49

7

8

1

0.56

Sera West North Auger

AC-19-49

17

18

1

0.70

Sera West North Auger

AC-19-49

20

21

1

0.52

Sera West North Auger

AC-19-49

45

47

2

1.54

Sera West North Auger

AC-19-50

12

21

8

1.09

Sera West North Auger

incl.

13

17

4

1.98

Sera West North Auger

AC-19-51

34

35

1

1.11

SWN-C Zone

AC-19-51

45

46

1

1.02

SWN-C Zone

AC-19-52

NSV

Sera West North Auger

AC-19-53

NSV

SWN-B Zone

AC-19-54

27

44

17

2.45

SWN-B Zone

AC-19-55

35

40

5

0.70

SWN-B Zone

AC-19-58

15

17

2

0.67

SWN-D Zone

AC-19-58

43

44

1

2.69

SWN-D Zone

AC-19-60

NSV

SWN-D Zone

AC-19-61

NSV

Sera West North Auger

AC-19-62

16

17

1

0.67

Sera West North Auger

AC-19-63

30

36

6

0.52

Sera West North Auger

AC-19-64

14

16

2

0.88

SWN-A Zone

AC-19-65

23

24

1

1.52

SWN-D Zone

AC-19-65

45

52

7

0.77

SWN-A Zone

AC-19-66

11

17

6

0.50

Sera West North Auger

AC-19-67

24

25

1

0.68

Sera West North Auger

AC-19-68

NSV

Sera West North Auger

AC-19-69

NSV

Sera West North Auger

AC-19-70

8

11

3

0.64

Sera West North Auger

AC-19-71

23

24

1

0.59

Sera West North Auger

AC-19-72

NSV

Sera West North Auger

AC-19-73

17

19

2

0.69

Sera West North Auger

AC-19-74

12

13

1

1.35

Sera Main far North auger

AC-19-75

26

28

2

0.83

Sera Main far North auger

AC-19-76

NSV

Karangosso South

AC-19-77

17

19

2

0.67

Karangosso South

AC-19-77

29

30

1

2.50

Karangosso South

AC-19-77

42

49

6

0.58

Karangosso South

AC-19-77

44

47

3

0.94

Karangosso South

AC-19-78

15

16

1

0.91

Karangosso South

AC-19-79

24

26

2

1.82

Sera Main far North auger

AC-19-80

18

22

4

1.47

Karangosso South

AC-19-80

44

50

6

1.79

Karangosso South

incl.

44

47

3

3.21

Karangosso South

AC-19-81

19

28

9

1.02

Karangosso South

AC-19-81

34

38

4

5.48

Karangosso South

AC-19-82

12

44

32

4.20

Karangosso South

incl.

14

20

6

14.53

Karangosso South

AC-19-83

NSV

Karangosso South

AC-19-84

27

33

6

2.66

Karangosso South

AC-19-85

46

47

1

1.10

Karangosso South

AC-19-86

NSV

Karangosso South

AC-19-87

9

10

1

0.78

Karangosso South

AC-19-88

NSV

Karangosso South

AC-19-89

NSV

Karangosso South

AC-19-90

15

18

3

0.98

Karangosso South - auger

AC-19-90

26

27

1

0.80

Karangosso South - auger

AC-19-91

NSV

Karangosso South - auger

AC-19-92

21

22

1

0.62

Karangosso South - auger

AC-19-93

NSV

Karangosso South - auger

AC-19-94

23

24

1

1.15

Karangosso North - Auger

AC-19-95

NSV

Karangosso North - Auger

AC-19-96

NSV

Karangosso North - Auger

AC-19-97

NSV

Karangosso North - Auger

AC-19-98

NSV

Karangosso North - Auger

AC-19-99

NSV

Diosso Auger target

AC-19-100

NSV

Diosso Auger target

AC-19-101

1

3

2

1.06

West Trend auger target

AC-19-101

40

41

1

0.51

West Trend auger target

AC-19-102

26

28

2

1.35

West Trend auger target

AC-19-103

NSV

West Trend auger target

AC-19-104

NSV

East Bio Shear auger target

AC-19-105

NSV

East Bio Shear auger target

AC-19-106

NSV

East Bio Shear auger target

AC-19-107

NSV

East Bio Shear auger target

AC-19-108

12

15

3

1.29

SWN-B Zone

AC-19-108

24

27

3

1.57

SWN-B Zone

AC-19-108

32

33

1

0.70

SWN-B Zone

AC-19-108

34

35

1

0.62

SWN-B Zone

AC-19-108

41

50

9

1.95

SWN-B Zone

AC-19-109

6

9

3

2.55

SWN-B Zone

AC-19-109

50

51

1

1.77

SWN-B Zone

RC-19-01

75

78

3

1.48

Sera West A South Zone

RC-19-02

19

20

1

0.53

Sera West D Zone

RC-19-02

27

28

1

0.61

Sera West D Zone

RC-19-02

92

112

30

1.25

Sera West D Zone

incl.

92

98

6

2.25

Sera West D Zone

incl.

104

112

8

1.23

Sera West D Zone

RC-19-02

128

132

4

1.53

Sera West D Zone

RC-19-03

73

76

3

2.53

Sera West D Zone

RC-19-03

104

105

1

1.06

Sera West D Zone

RC-19-04

61

63

2

0.91

Sera West A Zone

RC-19-05

105

108

3

0.75

Sera West D Zone

RC-19-06

96

97

1

0.56

Sera West A Zone

RC-19-06

100

110

10

0.67

Sera West A Zone

RC-19-06

137

138

1

0.52

Sera West D Zone

RC-19-06

151

152

1

1.46

Sera West D Zone

RC-19-07

NSV

TOO SHORT

RC-19-08

30

35

5

0.61

Serakoro West

RC-19-08

60

65

5

2.58

Serakoro West

RC-19-09

9

10

1

0.78

Sera West F Zone

RC-19-09

38

39

1

1.77

Sera West F Zone

RC-19-09

77

78

1

1.72

Sera West F Zone

RC-19-09

83

85

2

0.98

Sera West F Zone

RC-19-09

95

96

1

3.03

Sera West F Zone

RC-19-10

71

72

1

1.04

SWN-C Zone

RC-19-10

77

83

6

0.69

SWN-C Zone

RC-19-10

118

119

1

0.73

SWN-C Zone

RC-19-11

83

89

6

1.26

SWN-B Zone

RC-19-11

101

102

1

4.85

SWN-B Zone

RC-19-11

111

112

1

1.65

SWN-B Zone

RC-19-12

19

20

1

2.65

SWN-B Zone

RC-19-13

14

15

1

1.67

SWN-B Zone

RC-19-13

40

41

1

5.00

SWN-B Zone

RC-19-14

42

43

1

0.87

SWN-B Zone

RC-19-15

68

69

1

0.88

SWN-D Zone

RC-19-16

99

100

1

0.71

SWN-A Zone

RC-19-17

71

72

1

1.68

SWN-A Zone

RC-19-17

102

103

1

0.62

SWN-A Zone

RC-19-18

NSV

Sera Main Far North

RC-19-19

64

65

1

1.19

Karangosso South

RC-19-19

75

77

2

0.60

Karangosso South

RC-19-19

81

84

3

0.83

Karangosso South

RC-19-19

85

91

6

4.75

Karangosso South

RC-19-19

96

111

16

3.98

Karangosso South

RC-19-19

126

128

2

2.96

Karangosso South

RC-19-19

136

140

4

1.58

Karangosso South

RC-19-19

145

147

2

2.64

Karangosso South

RC-19-20

51

53

2

2.36

Karangosso South

RC-19-20

99

101

2

0.83

Karangosso South

RC-19-20

130

131

1

0.62

Karangosso South

RC-19-20

134

137

3

4.86

Karangosso South

RC-19-21

25

26

2

1.90

Diosso South

RC-19-21

39

40

1

1.15

Diosso South

RC-19-21

83

84

1

1.11

Diosso South

RC-19-22

24

31

7

7.25

Diosso South

RC-19-23

97

98

1

0.68

Diosso South

RC-19-24

80

81

1

0.52

Diosso South

RC-19-24

88

90

2

0.59

Diosso South

RC-19-25

36

45

6

0.75

Kueredougou West

incl.

44

46

2

1.95

Kueredougou West

RC-19-25

51

52

1

1.10

Kueredougou West

RC-19-25

64

70

6

0.52

Kueredougou West

incl.

64

65

1

0.80

Kueredougou West

incl.

67

68

1

1.03

Kueredougou West

RC-19-26

49

50

1

1.15

Kueredougou West

RC-19-27

NSV

S-Nosa

RC-19-28

118

119

1

0.64

SWN-B Zone

RC-19-28

121

123

2

1.49

SWN-B Zone

RC-28-29

56

57

1

1.07

SWN-B Zone

RC-28-29

59

60

1

0.52

SWN-B Zone

RC-28-29

73

74

1

1.77

SWN-B Zone

RC-28-29

94

98

4

1.12

SWN-B Zone

RC-28-29

106

107

1

0.62

SWN-B Zone

RC-28-29

119

122

3

1.15

SWN-B Zone

RC-19-30

36

103

67

0.46

Sera West North - new

incl.

38

60

22

0.81

Sera West North - new

incl.

71

75

6

0.51

Sera West North - new

incl.

101

103

2

0.72

Sera West North - new

RC-19-31

114

115

1

0.69

Sera West North - new

* true widths are estimated at 70% to 100% of drilled widths

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


