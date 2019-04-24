Logan Resources Announces Passing of Interim CEO Richard Grayston

Vancouver, April 24, 2019 - Logan Resources Ltd. (TSXV: LGR) (the "Company" or "Logan") With great sadness, the Company announces that Richard Grayston, Interim CEO of Logan, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. The Company extends its sincerest condolences to his family in this difficult time and expresses its enduring gratitude for his leadership and inspiration.

Mark Lotz, current director of the Company, has been named Interim CEO of the Company. Upon closing of the business combination of Voleo, Inc. ("Voleo") and Logan (the "Transaction"), Mr. Lotz will resign as Interim CEO and be replaced by Thomas Beattie, the current CEO of Voleo. Logan and Voleo are intending to close the Transaction on or around May 9, 2019.

Additional Transaction Information

The Transaction remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and other conditions customary for a transactions of this nature. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. Additional information as required can be found in the Logan Management Information Circular dated May 30, 2018 (the "Information Circular"), the final short form prospectus, any amendment thereto and documents incorporated by reference therein and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or will be provided by way of a subsequent news release. Trading in the common shares of the Company on the Exchange will remain halted until such times as the requirements of the Exchange are met.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Information Circular, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of Logan should be considered highly speculative.

The Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

About Logan

For more information on Logan, please visit www.loganresources.ca.

