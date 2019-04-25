Lundin Mining First Quarter Results

TORONTO, April 24, 2019 - (TSX: LUN; Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation (“Lundin Mining” or the “Company”) today reported cash flows of $62.1 million generated from operations in its first quarter. Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Lundin Mining shareholders were $51.7 million ($0.07 per share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

First quarter net earnings include a loss on our equity investment in Freeport Cobalt of $11.9 million ($0.02 per share) which was impacted by an inventory write-down.

Marie Inkster, President and CEO commented, “This is a very exciting time for Lundin Mining. We are pleased with our results in the first quarter of 2019 with all mines operating well.

We anticipate closing of the recently announced Chapada acquisition early in the third quarter. Ramp-up of the Candelaria underground mines and more ore production from the open pit are expected to increase copper ore grades in the second half of this year. Eagle East remains on schedule for first ore to the mill in the fourth quarter, and the Neves-Corvo Zinc Expansion Project continues to make meaningful development progress.

We remain well positioned to deliver 2019 annual production and cost guidance and improved production and cash flow in the coming years.”

Summary financial results for the quarter:

Three months ended March 31, US$ Millions (except per share amounts) 2019 20184 Revenue 416.4 470.5 Gross profit 141.2 149.9 Attributable net earnings 1 51.7 81.3 Net earnings 60.9 87.1 Basic and diluted earnings per share2 0.07 0.11 Cash flow from operations 62.1 172.9 Cash and cash equivalents 734.7 1,639.1 Net cash 3 658.9 1,183.2

1 Attributable to shareholders of Lundin Mining Corp..

2 Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to shareholders of Lundin Mining Corp..

3 Net cash is a non-GAAP measure defined as cash and cash equivalents, less long-term debt and lease liabilities, before deferred financing fees.

4 On adoption of IFRS 16, Leases, the Company has elected not to restate comparative periods presented.

Highlights

Operational Performance

All metal production exceeded expectations during the first quarter, with the exception of copper which was impacted by lower than planned grades at Neves-Corvo. Metal production for 2019 is expected to achieve annual guidance last reported.

Candelaria (80% owned): The Candelaria operations produced, on a 100% basis, 32,778 tonnes of copper, and approximately 20,000 ounces of gold and 320,000 ounces of silver in concentrate during the quarter. Copper production in the quarter was higher than the prior year comparable period primarily due to higher mill throughput. Copper cash costs1 of $1.62/lb for the quarter were marginally higher than full year guidance but lower than the prior year quarter. Candelaria is on track to meet annual 2019 copper production. Copper head grades are expected to increase in the second half of the year as more ore is sourced directly from Phase 10 of the open pit.

Ramp-up of the Candelaria Underground mine continues with the North Sector achieving a current production rate of approximately 10,500 tonnes per day. Development of the South Sector is progressing well with a production start-up date now projected by the end of the third quarter of 2019.

Eagle (100% owned): Eagle produced 4,213 tonnes of nickel and 3,897 tonnes of copper during the quarter. Nickel and copper production were both lower than the prior year quarter due to planned lower ore grades and severe winter weather conditions which impacted ore transportation to the mill. Nickel cash costs of $0.37/lb for the quarter were better than full year guidance and the prior year comparable period, primarily due the implementation of IFRS 16, Leases which resulted in a reduction in cash costs of $0.11/lb in the current quarter.

Development of Eagle East continues to progress ahead of schedule and budget, with first ore scheduled into the mill by the fourth quarter of 2019.

Neves-Corvo (100% owned): Neves-Corvo produced 8,868 tonnes of copper and 18,773 tonnes of zinc for the quarter. For copper, the impact of lower head grades was partially offset by higher recoveries this quarter. Zinc head grades, in contrast, were 5% higher than the prior year comparable period and positively impacted production. Copper cash costs of $0.92/lb for the quarter were lower than full year guidance and the prior year period owing to higher-by-product credits.

Construction on the Zinc Expansion Project (“ZEP”) was approximately 54% complete at quarter-end. Surface facilities construction continued with the SAG building and flotation equipment installation. Underground development advanced with breakthrough of the last conveyor gallery and continued civil and mechanical construction. Careful monitoring of timeline and cost is ongoing to ensure the project remains on track.

Zinkgruvan (100% owned): Zinc production of 21,673 tonnes was higher than the prior year quarter reflecting higher head grades, while lead production of 5,832 tonnes was lower than the prior year quarter due to lower throughput. First quarter zinc cash costs of $0.44/lb were slightly higher than full year guidance but remain on target to achieve annual guidance. Zinc cash costs approximated the prior year comparable period.

Total Production (Contained metal in concentrate - tonnes) 2019 2018 Q1 Total Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Coppera 46,122 199,630 48,206 52,770 51,098 47,556 Zinc 40,446 152,041 42,024 36,062 37,075 36,880 Nickel 4,213 17,573 3,501 4,697 4,234 5,141 a - Candelaria's production is on a 100% basis.

1 Cash cost/lb of copper, zinc and nickel are non-GAAP measures defined as all cash costs directly attributable to mining operations, less royalties and by-product credits.

Financial Performance

Gross profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 was $141.2 million, a decrease of $8.7 million in comparison to the $149.9 million reported in the first quarter of the prior year. The decrease was primarily due to lower revenues as a result of lower sales volumes ($70.4 million), partially offset by lower production costs ($34.7 million) and depreciation expense ($10.8 million).

Net earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 were $60.9 million, a decrease of $26.2 million from the $87.1 million reported in the first quarter of 2018. The decrease was attributable to lower gross profit, lower income from equity investment ($16.7 million) and higher income taxes ($5.3 million), partially offset by lower interest expense.

Net cash for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 was $658.9 million, a decrease of $145.5 million in comparison to December 31, 2018. The decrease was attributable to lower operating cashflows, increased spend on capital investments, and an increase in lease liabilities of $30.0 million as a result of the implementation of IFRS 16, Leases on January 1, 2019.

Financial Position

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $80.7 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2019, from $815.4 million to $734.7 million.

Cash flow from operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 was $62.1 million, a decrease of $110.8 million in comparison to the $172.9 million reported in the first quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower comparative change in non-cash working capital ($79.4 million) and lower revenue and production costs.

Cash used in investing activities increased when compared to the prior year quarter. During the first quarter of 2019, investments in mineral properties, plant and equipment increased to $182.0 million from $150.7 million in the prior year comparable period. The increase in capital investments related primarily to ZEP ($18 million) and the Mine Fleet Reinvestment Program at Candelaria ($12 million).

During the quarter, Candelaria completed a $35 million term loan financing to assist with management of short-term working capital.

As of April 24, 2019, the cash balance was approximately $760 million.

Corporate Highlights

On April 15, 2019, the Company announced it had entered into a definitive purchase agreement with Yamana Gold Inc. (“Yamana”) to purchase its 100% ownership stake in Mineração Maracá Indústria e Comércio S/A, which owns the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil, for cash consideration of $800 million, subject to customary adjustments. In addition, Yamana will retain a 2.0% net smelter return royalty on future gold production from the Suruca gold deposit and receive contingent consideration of up to $125 million over five years if certain gold price thresholds are met and contingent consideration of $100 million on potential construction of a pyrite roaster.

The purchase price is expected to be funded from the Company’s current cash balance and a portion of its $550 million revolving credit facility. Completion of the acquisition is expected to occur early in the third quarter of 2019 and is subject to typical closing conditions, including third-party and requisite regulatory approvals.

Outlook

2019 Production, Cash Cost and Capital Expenditure Guidance

Production, cash cost and capital expenditure guidance for 2019 remains unchanged from that provided on November 28, 2018 (see news release “Lundin Mining Provides Operational Outlook & Update”).

(contained tonnes in concentrate) Tonnes Cash Costsa Copper Candelaria (100%) 145,000 - 155,000 $1.60/lbb Eagle 12,000 - 15,000 Neves-Corvo 40,000 - 45,000 $1.70/lb Zinkgruvan 2,000 - 3,000 Total 199,000 - 218,000 Zinc Neves-Corvo 71,000 - 76,000 Zinkgruvan 76,000 - 81,000 $0.40/lb Total 147,000 - 157,000 Nickel Eagle 12,000 - 15,000 $2.20/lb a. Cash costs are based on various assumptions and estimates, including but not limited to: production volumes, as noted above, commodity prices (Cu: $2.80/lb, Zn: $1.10/lb, Ni: $6.00/lb, Pb: $0.95/lb), foreign exchange rates (€/USD:1.15, USD/SEK:9.00, USD/CLP:650) and operating costs.

b. 68% of Candelaria's total gold and silver production are subject to a streaming agreement and as such cash costs are calculated based on receipt of $408/oz and $4.08/oz respectively, on gold and silver sales in the year.





2019 Guidancea $ millions Candelaria (100% basis) Capitalized Stripping 130 Los Diques TSF 10 New Mine Fleet Investment 75 Candelaria Mill Optimization Project 50 Candelaria Underground Development 40 Other Sustaining 70 Candelaria Sustaining 375 Eagle Sustaining 15 Neves-Corvo Sustaining 65 Zinkgruvan Sustaining 50 Total Sustaining Capital 505 Eagle East 30 ZEP (Neves-Corvo) 210 Total Expansionary Capital 240 Total Capital Expenditures 745 a. Forecast capital expenditures have been reported on a cash basis.

2019 Exploration Investment Guidance

Exploration investments are expected to decrease from $80 million to $70 million in 2019, of which $59 million will be spent on in-mine and near mine-targets ($14 million at Candelaria, $15 million at Eagle, $23 million at Zinkgruvan and $7 million at Neves-Corvo). The majority of the decrease is due to a change in focus from near-mine targets at Eagle to regional targets with fewer drill rigs.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp. is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Chile, the USA, Portugal and Sweden, primarily producing copper, zinc and nickel. In addition, Lundin Mining holds an indirect 24% equity stake in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was publicly communicated on April 24, 2019 at 6:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

