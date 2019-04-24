Fidelity Minerals Completes Shares for Debt Transaction

Vancouver, April 24th, 2019 - Fidelity Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: FMN | FSE: S5GM | SSE: MNYC) ("Fidelity Minerals" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the shares for debt transaction announced on April 18th, 2019 regarding a debt settlement agreement with a creditor of the Company pursuant to which the Company has agreed to issue an aggregate of 1,333,830 common shares ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.055 per share in order to settle certain obligations related to the Company's Cerro Dorado S.A.C. subsidiary in Peru totalling USD $55,000. The Company decided to satisfy this outstanding indebtedness with Shares in order to preserve its cash for operations. The issuance the Shares was approved by the TSX Venture Exchange on April 22, 2019.

The Shares are subject to a statutory hold period which expires on August 26, 2019.

About Fidelity Minerals Corp.

Fidelity Minerals Corp. is an emerging gold producer focusing on unlocking value from advanced stage mining assets in Peru. The company is backed by an experienced management team with diverse technical, market, and commercial expertise and is supported by committed and sophisticated investors focused on building long term value, now anchored by Lions Bay Capital Inc.

