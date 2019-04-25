Equinox Gold Annual General Meeting and First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, April 25, 2019 - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX-V: EQX, OTC: EQXFF) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") reminds investors that the Company's annual general meeting ("AGM") will be held on May 1, 2019 commencing at 1:30 pm PT. Shareholder votes must be received by 1:30 pm PT on April 29, 2019.
Equinox Gold will also announce its first quarter 2019 financial and operating results on May 1 during market hours and will discuss the results during the corporate update immediately following the AGM.
Conference Call and Webcast
Equinox Gold will host a conference call and webcast commencing at 2:00 pm PT to discuss the Company's business strategy and objectives and provide an update on first quarter results and activities underway at the Company's projects. Shareholders who cannot attend the meeting in person are invited to join the conference call or webcast and will have an opportunity to ask questions of Equinox Gold's Chairman, CEO and executive team.
Attend in person
Suite 2600, 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC
Conference call
Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-800-319-4610
International callers: +1 604-638-5340
Webcast
www.equinoxgold.com
On Behalf of the Board of Equinox Gold Corp.
"Christian Milau"
CEO & Director
Cautionary Notes
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!