Equinox Gold Annual General Meeting and First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

13:28 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, April 25, 2019 - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX-V: EQX, OTC: EQXFF) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") reminds investors that the Company's annual general meeting ("AGM") will be held on May 1, 2019 commencing at 1:30 pm PT. Shareholder votes must be received by 1:30 pm PT on April 29, 2019.

Equinox Gold will also announce its first quarter 2019 financial and operating results on May 1 during market hours and will discuss the results during the corporate update immediately following the AGM.

Conference Call and Webcast

Equinox Gold will host a conference call and webcast commencing at 2:00 pm PT to discuss the Company's business strategy and objectives and provide an update on first quarter results and activities underway at the Company's projects. Shareholders who cannot attend the meeting in person are invited to join the conference call or webcast and will have an opportunity to ask questions of Equinox Gold's Chairman, CEO and executive team.

Attend in person

Suite 2600, 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC


Conference call

Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-800-319-4610

International callers: +1 604-638-5340


Webcast

www.equinoxgold.com

On Behalf of the Board of Equinox Gold Corp.

"Christian Milau"

CEO & Director

Cautionary Notes

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Equinox Gold Corp.



Contact
Equinox Gold Contacts: Christian Milau, CEO; Rhylin Bailie, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +1 604-558-0560, Email: ir@equinoxgold.com
