Etruscus Launches 2019 Exploration at Rock & Roll Project

VANCOUVER, April 25, 2019 - Etruscus Resources Corp. (CSE: ETR) (the "Company" or "Etruscus"), a Vancouver-based junior exploration company, is pleased to announce the launch of its 2019 Phase 1 Exploration Program at its 100%-owned Rock & Roll Project near the past producing Snip mine situated in northwestern B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle.

The low elevations and absence of snow and ice at Rock & Roll have enabled the Etruscus geological team to access the property very early in the season, an opportunity not available at most projects in the region.

Crews are focusing on extending the prospective stratigraphic units and the massive sulphide (gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc) horizon of the historic Black Dog deposit, a volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") discovery made nearly 30 years ago that has had limited follow-up. VMS systems typically occur in clusters.

Dr. Dave Webb, VP of Exploration for Etruscus, stated, "The Etruscus team is extremely excited to kick-off the 2019 Rock & Roll exploration program, a culmination of a substantial amount of collaborative technical analysis over the last six months involving both the geological team and our seasoned technical advisors."

"Etruscus has reaped huge benefits in having access to an advisory board that has both a close association with the project and a wealth of experience with other world class deposits. This has provided us access to a knowledge base that is proving crucial in ensuring a solid footing is established in moving this exciting project forward," Dr. Webb concluded.

The priority of the Phase 1 Program is to assess the existing geological setting and confirm trends that may define extensions or fold repetitions of the Black Dog horizon by using orientation surveys and detailed structural analysis. Following an analysis of this work, a more extensive Phase 2 program designed to identify additional drill targets is planned.

Qualified Person

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Dr. Dave R. Webb, Ph.D., P.Geol., P. Eng. designated as a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

About the Rock & Roll Property

Etruscus Resources Corp. is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on the development of its 100%-owned Rock & Roll Project situated in northwestern B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle. The property was originally staked in 1988 on behalf of the Prime Resources Group, one of Murray Pezim's companies.

In 1990, exploration (line cutting, geochemical soil sampling, mapping, prospecting, ground geophysical surveys and trenching) led to the discovery of polymetallic, silver-gold-zinc-lead-copper massive sulphide mineralization that became known as the Black Dog Zone. Notably, the broad surface expression of the Black Dog Zone is readily apparent in geochemical soil samples and ground geophysical data.

In the period immediately following the discovery of the Black Dog showing, Prime drilled 94 holes totalling 11,063.2 meters, testing the Black Dog and SRV zones. Subsequently, 20 holes totalling 3,321.6 meters were drilled by several junior companies, mainly to expand the known mineralized zones. No work has been done on the property since it was returned to the vendors in 2012. Rock & Roll was then acquired by Etruscus in early 2018. On August 3, 2018, Etruscus reported a current NI-43-101 compliant Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Rock & Roll deposit which can be accessed on SEDAR.

About Etruscus

Etruscus Resources Corp. is a well-funded Vancouver-based exploration company focused on the development of its 100%-owned Rock & Roll Project near the past producing Snip mine in northwestern B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle. Etruscus trades under the symbol ETR on the Canadian Securities Exchange and currently has 19,394,001 shares issued and outstanding.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

/s/ "Gordon Lam"

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Press Release may contain statements which constitute 'forward-looking' statements, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors are described in the periodic filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including quarterly and annual Management's Discussion and Analysis, which may be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Etruscus Resources Corp.