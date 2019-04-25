Gatling Hits High-Grade Gold at Larder Project, Including 20.7 gt Au over 6.1 meters

Vancouver, April 25, 2019 - Gatling Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GTR, OTC: GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling") is pleased to announce the first three holes of its initial drill program at the Larder Gold Project, Ontario, including 20.7 g/t Au over 6.1 meters and 6.6 g/t Au over 7.8 meters in GTR-19-003. These first results extend the Bear deposit to depth as well as to the east.

Nav Dhaliwal, CEO commented, "This is an excellent start to the program and speaks to the successful evolution of the Company from its recently financed spin-out and land acquisitions in the prolific Kirkland-Larder area. Importantly, the scale of this early success increases our confidence in the potential to join the series of deposits along the Larder break into a single deposit over a four-kilometer strike length and perhaps further."

Highlights and Observations of Phase I

Multiple Mineralized Holes. All three primary holes intersected gold mineralization on the three main targets (NCGZ, Ultramafics, South Volcanics) targeting deep down plunge extensions of the Bear deposit below 700 meters (Figure 3). High-Grade and Wide Mineralization. Hole GTR-19-003 intersected exceptional widths and grades in multiple zones including 20.7 g/t over 6.1 meters and 6.6 g/t over 7.8 meters (Figure 2). Potential for Continuous 4 km Structure. Based on analysis to date, Gatling believes that Fernland, Cheminis and Bear zones have similar geology/mineralization and appear to be hosted in a single continuous structure ~4 km long, with typical variations and structural controls associated with Abitibi fault systems (Figure 1). Renewed Focus. First drill campaign in over six years on the Larder Gold Project Drilling Strategy has Unlocked Future Cost Savings. A total of 3,054 meters has been drilled from the first three drill holes. All three of these initial holes will be utilized as a primary pilot holes for numerous wedge holes at shallower depths, saving on total footage. New Holes Already Underway. Hole GTR-19-004 (assays pending) is the first wedge hole attempted and successfully completed. This hole intersected numerous zones as targeted with extensive typical mineralization, including visible gold.

Dale Ginn, COO stated, "It is extremely encouraging to have hit such impressive widths and grades with the first holes of our maiden drill program at Gatling's Larder project. Not only have these holes successfully extended the mineralized zone at depth and eastwards but we can also utilize the deeper holes for wedging, allowing for significant cost savings on additional holes. We look forward to reporting regularly on new results from the four kilometers of zone we are currently focused on, as well as the near-surface targets we are generating from our new property additions to the north."

Results from drill holes to date

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Zone GTR-19-001A 815.0 820.0 5.0 1.0 North Carbonate Gold Zone (NCGZ) Including 816.0 817.0 1.0 1.9 NCGZ and Including 818.0 819.0 1.0 1.4 NCGZ 890.0 891.0 1.0 3.4 Ultramafics 933.5 934.5 1.0 2.3 South Volcanics GTR-19-002 825.0 830.0 5.0 1.3 NCGZ/Ultramafics Including 826.4 827.0 0.6 5.9 NCGZ/Ultramafics 846.0 847.0 1.0 2.2 Ultramafics 851.0 852.0 1.0 2.9 Ultramafics 925.0 927.0 2.0 0.6 South Volcanics GTR-19-003 797.0 803.1 6.1 20.7 NCGZ/Graphitic Zone 808.0 815.0 7.8 6.6 NCGZ/Graphitic Zone 821.0 822.0 1.0 3.2 Ultramafics 967.2 968.8 1.6 1.9 South Volcanics GTR-19-004W Assays Pending

Drill hole locations

Hole # Azimuth Dip Length (m) UTM East UTM North Elevation (m) GTR-19-001A 171 -67 1,047 600900 5330950 327 GTR-19-002 171 -67 996 600953 5330933 327 GTR-19-003 171 -67 1,011 600791 5330931 319 GTR-19-004W 171 -50 447 600791 5330931 319

Hole Descriptions

GTR-19-001A intersected the North Carbonate Gold Zone (NCGZ), Ultramafics and South Volcanics (Flow Ore). The NCGZ displayed 2-3% pyrite, trace chalcopyrite, small patches of quartz breccia/veining and moderate fuchsite-carbonate-chlorite-silica alterations. Ultramafics displaying strong talc-chlorite-schists alterations and textures. South volcanics are aphanitic with zones of increased brecciation/fracturing and 1-2% fine grained pyrite. Gold values include 3.4 g/t Au over 1.0 meters and 1.0 g/t Au over 5.0 meters. GTR-19-002 intersected the North Carbonate Gold Zone (NCGZ), Ultramafics and South Volcanics (Flow Ore). The NCGZ displayed a more altered appearance with strong silica-carbonate with a fuchsite overprinting. Zone has localized patches of quartz veining with increased 3-5% pyrite mineralization. Lower contact is gradational and Ultramafics displays strong talc-chlorite-schist alterations and textures. South volcanics are aphanitic with zones of increased brecciation/fracturing and 1-2% fine grained pyrite. Gold values include 5.9 g/t Au over 0.6 meters and 2.9 g/t Au over 1.0 meters. GTR-19-003 intersected the North Carbonate Gold Zone (NCGZ), Ultramafics and South Volcanics (Flow Ore). The NCGZ displayed strong fuchsite-silica-carbonate alteration with localized patches of graphitic alterations and breccia textures. The NCGZ has bifurcated into 2 distinct zones with a 4-meter ultramafic presence in between. Visible gold was seen throughout, and mineralization is 3-5% fine grained pyrite within both zones. Ultramafics display talc-chlorite schist textures and alternating bands of quartz-carbonate veinlets and dark ultramafics. South Volcanics have aphanitic textures with porphyritic dykes cutting the zone and 1 % fine grained pyrite. Gold values include 15.7 g/t Au over 8.1 meters and 6.6 g/t Au over 7.8 meters (Figure 4). GTR-19-004W inserted at 501 meters downhole of GTR-19-003, intersected the North Carbonate Gold Zone (NCGZ), Ultramafics and South Volcanics (Flow Ore). The NCGZ displayed strong fuchsite-chlorite-sericite-carbonate alteration with multiple zones of brecciation and quartz flooding. Mineralization included 12-15% whispy fine grained pyrite with local arsenopyrite-molybdenite-chalcopyrite zonations. Visible gold was seen within multiple quartz zones and occurred as clusters of flakes along chloritic boundaries, assays are pending (Figure 4).



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Larder Project long section hybrid long section looking north with drilling composites



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2. Bear Deposit hybrid long section looking north with drilling composites



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3. Bear Level Section with NCGZ, Ultramafics and South Volcanics



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4. Bear cross section looking west showing hole GTR-19-003 and GTR-19-004W

QA/QC

Drill core is logged and sampled at the Larder project site. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw with half sent for assay at ActLabs in Timmins, Ontario. The other half is secured and retained on site. All samples are analyzed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA techniques. Samples returning greater than 10.0 g/t gold are analyzed utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Certified reference standards and blanks are routinely inserted into the sample stream as part of Gatling's quality control/quality assurance program.

About Gatling Exploration

Gatling Exploration is a well-financed Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 km east of Kirkland Lake. The project is 100% controlled by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 3,370-hectare project area is positioned 7 km west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Tribble, P. Geo., VP Exploration of Gatling Exploration and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Nav Dhaliwal, President and CEO

Gatling Exploration Inc.

For further information on Gatling, contact Investor Relations

Telephone: 1-888-316-1050

Email: ir@gatlingexploration.com

