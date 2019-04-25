International Zeolite Corp: First Quarter Operations Review and Update

Vancouver, April 25, 2019 - International Zeolite Corp. (TSXV: IZ) (OTCQB: IZCFF) (FSE: ZEON) (the "Company") an international marketer and supplier of natural zeolite and zeolite products is pleased to provide a Company update. Over the past several months, International Zeolite has achieved a number of milestones which have both strengthened our company and enhanced our future prospects.

Our goal is to further enable commercialization in several segments of the zeolite market where International Zeolite's Bromley Creek zeolite has notable performance advantages. These large opportunities are the main focus of the Company's latest months of efforts.

Quarterly Update:

Management has been actively progressing the development of new products for the agricultural sector including the completion of the second phase of testing of the Company's poultry feed additive, meetings with new commercial and industrial clients in eastern Canada and exhibiting at the upcoming National Hardware Show in Las Vegas in May. The confirmation of the significant economic and health benefits of the Bromley Creek Poultry Additive for use in both organic and antibiotic free farming operations opens the door to new agricultural markets across Canada.

Having already received Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) certification for soil amendment and feed additives for Bromley Creek Zeolite, the Company has embarked on the same certification process for its other sources of zeolite in an aim to meet the Company's mission to be the most cost effective and tractable source of zeolite products in Canada.

Earth Innovations Inc., the Company's sales and marketing division continued to see a positive year over year growth in sales in the first quarter. Sales of ecoTraction and ecoTractionPRO performed well over this 2018-2019 winter season. Larger scale pilot projects with municipalities in Ontario are anticipated for the coming 2019-2020 season. Full first quarter financial results will be released in late May.

2019 Work programs

Bromley Creek Deposit: Data from the September 10, 2018 Ground Penetrating Radar Survey and the September 17, 2018 NI-43-101 within the Mine Lease will be implemented this year with regard to defining the upslope limit of the zeolite horizon and clearing off the overburden from the ground above the quarry for further quarrying in 2019.

Sun Group Deposit: 2019 Notice of Work has been filed with the Ministry of Energy and Mines as recommended in the Company's June 30, 2018 NI 43-101. The proposed exploration program consists of 30 diamond drill holes of 30 metres each, totaling 900 metres, broken into Phase I and Phase II programs.

Further to the Company's news release dated April 9, 2019 the Company confirms that, in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies, no options will be granted to the named market maker, Venture Liquidity Partners Inc.

On Behalf of the Board

"Ray Paquette"

President & CEO

