Rubicon Minerals Announces Details of its 2019 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Files the Technical Report for the Phoenix Gold Project

TORONTO, April 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Rubicon Minerals Corporation (TSX: RMX | OTCQX: RBYCF) "Rubicon" or the "Company") provides details of its upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 10:00 am (Toronto time) at 121 King Street West, Suite 1760, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5H3T9 (the "Meeting"). The Company has also filed the Technical Report for the Phoenix Gold Project.

2019 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

The Company will be utilizing the Notice-and-Access model provided for under National Instrument 54-101 for the delivery of its proxy materials. Under the Notice-and-Access model, instead of receiving printed copies of the Company's Information Circular, Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year-ended December 31, 2018 and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year-ended December 31, 2018 (collectively, the "Meeting Materials"), shareholders will receive a notice with information on how they may access the Meeting Materials electronically (the "Notice"). Together with the Notice, shareholders will receive a form of proxy (in the case of registered shareholders) or a voting instruction form (in the case of non-registered shareholders), enabling them to vote at the Meeting. If you are a beneficial holder of shares and wish to attend the Meeting in person, you must ensure that you appoint yourself as proxyholder when completing your voting instruction form.

The Meeting Materials will be available on Rubicon's website in early May 2019 and will remain on the website for one full year thereafter. Meeting Materials will also be available upon request, without charge, by e?mail to ir@rubiconminerals.com or by calling +1-416-766-2804, and will be found online at www.sedar.com.

The Board of Directors would like to thank the shareholders for their continued support.

Filing of the NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Phoenix Gold Project

Rubicon announces the filing of a technical report for the Phoenix Gold Project, including the F2 Gold Deposit, located in Red Lake, Ontario, in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report, effective April 25, 2019, was prepared by T. Maunula & Associates Consulting Inc., which is independent of Rubicon. The Technical Report was filed on SEDAR pursuant to the press release of Rubicon dated March 27, 2019 announcing the results of an updated Mineral Resource Statement for the F2 Gold Deposit at the Phoenix Gold Project. A copy of the Technical Report can be viewed online under Rubicon's profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.rubiconminerals.com.

About Rubicon Minerals Corporation

Rubicon Minerals Corp. is an advanced gold exploration company that owns the Phoenix Gold Project, located in the prolific Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. Additionally, Rubicon controls the second largest land in Red Lake consisting of over 285 square kilometres of prime, strategic exploration ground, and more than 900 square kilometres of mineral property interests in the emerging Long Canyon gold district that straddles the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. Rubicon's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (RMX) and the OTCQX markets (RBYCF). For more information, please visit our website at www.rubiconminerals.com.

Rubicon Minerals Corp.

George Ogilvie, P.Eng.

President, CEO, and Director

