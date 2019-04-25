Ascot Resources Announces Commencement of Drilling at the Premier Project

VANCOUVER, April 25, 2019 - Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX.V:AOT, OTCQX:AOTVF) (“Ascot or the Company”) is pleased to announce that Phase 1 of its 2019 drilling program at the flagship Premier Project, located near Stewart, British Columbia commenced on April 17. This initial program will consist of drill testing exploration targets, step out drilling from known mineralization and upgrading of resources in priority areas of the property.



“Commencing drilling is the first step in an aggressive 2019 program at our advanced-stage properties in the Stewart area,” said Derek White, President and CEO of Ascot Resources. “Our objective is to expand and upgrade high-grade gold and silver resources to be included in upcoming economic studies to realize our vision of advancing to production as quickly as possible. We will be announcing further updates to our execution strategy in the near future.”

Spring Drilling Program

Ascot’s 15,000 metre Phase I drill program commenced on April 17 with step-out drilling at high-grade expansion targets in the Northern Lights area just east of the Premier mill facility The Company plans to aggressively pursue the exploration of geophysical and other high-grade targets that were defined in 2018. The snow pack is not as extensive as in 2018 allowing earlier access to target areas. In early May, the Company will start a follow up induced polarization geophysics survey program to better define the strike and the dip of the various targets for optimal drill orientation, targeting high-grade discoveries.

In parallel to exploration and resource expansion drilling, the Company is planning an infill and geotechnical program for the Silver Coin and Big Missouri resource areas. The purpose is to upgrade resources, particularly high-grade areas with good width that could potentially be exploited in early years of operations. These resources will be included in future economic studies, permitting and permit amendment activities.

The Company is also targeting to complete a resource update and an updated Feasibility Study at the recently acquired Red Mountain Project within the next few months. Further announcements on engineering and permitting will be issued in the near future.

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Ascot Resources Ltd.

Ascot is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on re-starting the past producing historic Premier gold mine, located in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle. The Company continues to define high-grade resources for underground mining with the near-term goal of converting the underground resources into reserves, while continuing to explore nearby targets on its Premier/Dilworth and Silver Coin properties (collectively referred to as the Premier project). Ascot’s recent acquisition of IDM Mining added the high-grade gold and silver Red Mountain project to its portfolio and positions the Company as a leading consolidator of high- quality assets in the Golden Triangle. Located near the mining town of Stewart BC, the Company recently announced a Benefits Agreement with Nisga’a Nation.

