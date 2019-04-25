Uptick Newswire Hosts Gold Standards Ventures Corp. on the Stock Day Podcast to Discuss Upcoming Project Milestones

PHOENIX, April 25, 2019 - Uptick Newswire Stock Day Podcast welcomed Gold Standards Ventures Corp. (NYSE American: GSV) (''the Company), an advanced stage gold exploration company focused on district scale discoveries on its Railroad-Pinion Project, located within the prolific Carlin Trend. President, CEO, and Co-Founder, Jonathan Awde, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

To begin the interview, Jolly welcomed Awde for his first appearance on the Stock Day Podcast, and asked what makes the Company stand out among others in the industry. Awde shared that the Company currently has the second largest contiguous land package in the Carlin Trend, and is advancing a high-grade oxide discovery towards development.

Jolly then asked about the Company's upcoming milestones. Awde explained that the Company is awaiting drill results from their Dark Star project and has also begun drilling at their Lewis project. The Company will also be resuming drilling at their Dark Star site as early as May, which includes the drilling of high-grade sulfide beneath the site's oxide mineralization.

''There's roughly 4 million ounces in a 43-101 compliant resource right now with a lot of opportunity for that to grow significantly.'' explained Awde when discussing the Company's current projects.

Jolly then asked whether the Company is looking to mine the sites themselves or sell out this part of the process. Awde stated, ''We'll see where it goes, but I think it's nice to be able to control your own destiny.'' He further explained that both the Dark Star and Pinion sites are very manageable projects for a company of their size.

Awde then discussed the implications of the recently announced Barrick and Newmont joint venture. He explained that a merger between the two companies has been in discussion for several years, however, a landmark Nevada joint venture has now been agreed upon, but many details are still unknown. For the Company, this joint venture is extremely important as Newmont recently acquired GoldCorp and will become a 14% shareholder in Gold Standard Ventures.

Awde also shared that an important part of the Company's story revolves around the misunderstanding that Nevada has very little left to offer in terms of gold mining. ''Nothing could be farther from the truth.'' clarified Awde. He explained that in order to have success in this region, consolidation of available land packages with complex ownership and royalty structures especially in the most prospective areas are the key, which is exactly what the Company has achieved.

To close the interview, Awde explained that although the stock price is currently under pressure and is currently lower than before the Dark Star discovery, the Company's assets have continued to improve, and the resources base has continued to grow in size and quality. The size and location of the Railroad-Pinion land position (20% of the known Carlin Trend) and the continued growth and de-risking of the project has only increased its value. Gold Standard Ventures offers an excellent opportunity for exposure in one of the most exciting gold districts in the world known for its very large gold deposits. The Company feels it has a combination of assets that will be highly coveted to other mining groups or be of a size and quality that the company can easily advance the project by itself.

ABOUT GOLD STANDARD VENTURES

Gold Standard is an advanced stage gold exploration company focused on district scale discoveries on its Railroad-Pinion Project, located within the prolific Carlin Trend. Gold Standard's successful exploration of the Pinion and Dark Star gold deposits has created potential near-term development option and further consolidates the Company's premier land package on the Carlin Trend.

The Pinion deposit has a resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 consisting of an Indicated Mineral Resource of 31.61 million tonnes grading 0.62 g/t Au, totaling 630,300 ounces of gold and an Inferred Resource of 61.08 million tonnes grading 0.55 g/t Au, totaling 1,081,300 ounces of gold, using a cut-off grade of 0.14 g/t Au. This resource will be re-estimated this year to include drill results from 2018.

The Dark Star deposit, 2.1 km to the east of Pinion, has a resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 consisting of an Indicated Mineral Resource of 15.38 million tonnes grading 0.54 g/t Au, totaling 265,100 ounces of gold and an Inferred Resource of 17.05 million tonnes grading 1.31 g/t Au, totaling 715,800 ounces of gold, using a cut-off grade of 0.2 g Au/t. This resource will also be re-estimated this year to include highly favorable 2018 drill results.

The North Bullion deposit, 7 km to the north of Pinion, has a resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 consisting of an Indicated Mineral Resource of 2.92 million tonnes grading 0.96 g/t Au, totaling 90,100 ounces of gold and an Inferred Resource of 10.97 million tonnes grading 2.28 g/t Au, totaling 805,800 ounces of gold, using a cut-off grade of 0.14 g Au/t for near-surface oxide and 1.25 to 2.25 g Au/t for near-surface sulfide and underground sulfide respectively.

Neither the TSX nor its regulation services provider nor the NYSE AMERICAN Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements about our potential near term development option, expansion and re-estimation of mineral resource estimates, the preliminary feasibility study we have commenced work on, and statements regarding potential production are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk factors affecting the Company include, among others: the results from our exploration programs, global financial conditions and volatility of capital markets, uncertainty regarding the availability of additional capital, fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; and the additional risks identified in our filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com) and with the SEC on EDGAR (available at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml). These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

CAUTIONARY NOTE FOR U.S. INVESTORS REGARDING RESERVE AND RESOURCE ESTIMATES

All resource estimates reported by the Company were calculated in accordance with the Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy Classification system. These standards differ significantly from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for descriptions of mineral properties in SEC Industry Guide 7 under Regulation S-K of the U. S. Securities Act of 1933. In particular, under U. S. standards, mineral resources may not be classified as a ''reserve'' unless the determination has been made that mineralization could be economically and legally produced or extracted at the time the reserve determination is made. Accordingly, information in this press release containing descriptions of the Company's mineral properties may not be comparable to similar information made public by US public reporting companies.

