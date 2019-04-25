Millrock Announces Private Placement Closed

VANCOUVER, April 25, 2019 - Millrock Resources Inc. (TSX-V: MRO, OTCQX: MLRKF) ("Millrock" or the “Company”) reports it has closed the private placement with EMX Royalty Corp. announced on April 24, 2019. A total of 7,142,857 units at a price of $0.14 per unit have been issued for gross proceeds of $1,000,000. Each unit consisted of one common share of Millrock (a “Unit Share”) and one share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”).



Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of Millrock until December 14, 2021 at an escalating exercise price ($0.14 until December 14, 2019; $0.17 from December 15, 2019 until December 14, 2020; and $0.20 from December 15, 2020 until December 14, 2021). The Warrants also contain an accelerated exercise provision. If Millrock’s shares have traded at or above $0.20 per share for 20 consecutive trading days, Millrock may give notice that the Warrants will expire if not exercised within 30 days of receipt of such notice by EMX.

The common shares issued under the Private Placement and any common shares issued pursuant to exercise of Warrants are subject to a hold period and may not be traded until August 26, 2019. The Private Placement includes a further restriction on resale on half of the Unit Shares until the first anniversary of the investment, and an anti-dilution clause entitling EMX to subscribe for additional shares in any future financings to maintain its existing percentage ownership of Millrock.

A portion of the proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for land acquisition and exploration in the Goodpaster Mining District, Alaska, and another portion will be used for general corporate purposes.

About Millrock Resources Inc.

Millrock Resources Inc. is a premier project generator to the mining industry. Millrock identifies, packages, and operates large-scale projects for joint venture, thereby exposing its shareholders to the benefits of mineral discovery without the usual financial risk taken on by most exploration companies. The company is active in Alaska, the southwest USA and Sonora State, Mexico. Funding for drilling at Millrock’s exploration projects is primarily provided by its joint venture partners. Business partners of Millrock have included some of the leading names in the mining industry: EMX Royalty, Centerra Gold, First Quantum, Teck, Kinross, Vale, Inmet, Altius, and Riverside. Millrock is a major shareholder of junior explorer ArcWest Exploration Inc. and holds a portfolio of exploration project royalty interests.

