Avesoro Resources Inc. - Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TSX: ASO

AIM: ASO

TORONTO, April 25, 2019 - Avesoro Resources Inc. ("Avesoro" or the "Company"), the TSX and AIM listed West African gold producer, is pleased to confirm that all the resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting (the "Meeting") held today were duly passed.

The six nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated 25 March 2019, were elected at the Meeting as directors of Avesoro. The vote was conducted by a show of hands. The detailed results of the votes received by proxy are set out below:

NAME VOTES FOR % VOTES

FOR VOTES

WITHHELD % VOTES

WITHHELD Mehmet Nazif Gûnal 64,934,000 <96.96 2,038,228 >3.04 Serhan Umurhan 64,934,201 <96.96 2,038,027 >3.04 Geoffrey P. Eyre 64,934,958 <96.96 2,037,204 >3.04 Loudon F. M. Owen 66,970,198 <99.99 2,030 >0.01 David G. Netherway 66,971,252 <99.99 976 >0.01 Jean-Guy Martin 66,969,307 <99.99 2,855 >0.01

Voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Avesoro Resources Inc.