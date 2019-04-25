Irving Resources Appoints Former Ambassador of Canada to Japan as Advisor

VANCOUVER, April 25, 2019 - Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV) (“Irving” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mackenzie Clugston, former Ambassador of Canada to Japan, as an advisor to provide independent and strategic counsel to the Company and its subsidiary in Japan.



Mr. Clugston joined the Canadian Foreign Service in 1982 and went on to serve three times at the Canadian Embassy in Tokyo, including as Minister and Head of Chancery. Mr. Clugston was also Canadian Consul General in Osaka, Japan, from 2000 to 2003. From 2009 to 2012, Mr. Clugston served as Canadian Ambassador to Indonesia, with concurrent accreditation to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and to East Timor. Mr. Clugston was the Ambassador of Canada to Japan from 2012 to 2016. He retired from the Canadian Foreign Service in May 2016 after a distinguished 34 year career, and currently resides in Japan.

“We are honoured to have Mr. Clugston join the Irving team,” commented Akiko Levinson, President, CEO, and Director of Irving Resources Inc. “Mr. Clugston’s experience in building international relationships in Japan will prove to be a valuable asset to Irving as the company advances its exploration and potential future development activities.”

Mr. Clugston is a Professor at Kwansei Gakuin University and a member of the Honorary Board of Advisors to the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Japan. He also serves as a board member for several major Japanese corporations.

About Irving Resources Inc.:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving also holds, through a subsidiary, a Project Venture Agreement with Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) for joint regional exploration programs in Republic of Malawi. JOGMEC is a government organization established under the law of Japan, administrated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, and is responsible for stable supply of various resources to Japan through the discovery of sizable economic deposits of base, precious and rare metals.

