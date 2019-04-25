Rock Tech Selects EAG as Partner for Environmental Permitting at Georgia Lake

VANCOUVER, April 25, 2019 - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or “Rock Tech”) (TSX-V: RCK; Frankfurt: RJIB) is pleased to announce that it has seconded staff from Environmental Applications Group Inc. (“EAG Inc.”) for the provision of technical services.



EAG Inc. staff will lead the permitting process including design of related technical studies, planning and consultation for Rock Tech’s Georgia Lake lithium project in Ontario, Canada. EAG Inc. has demonstrated a strong track record of achieving environmental permit approvals for several Ontario-based mining projects including for Vale, Xstrata Nickel, First Nickel, FNX Mining, Quadra FNX, Lake Shore Gold Corp., Harte Gold, North American Palladium and others.

“It is a key part of our strategy to focus on a lean corporate structure and to pick the best-in-class experts to add know-how to help achieve important milestones for Rock Tech. We are excited to work with EAG Inc. on the next steps in the development of our Georgia Lake lithium project,” said Dirk Harbecke, Rock Tech’s chairman. “Working through the operating and environmental permitting processes is a major milestone for the project. We have a good understanding of the engineering and infrastructure tasks and the economics of our project on the way into production and EAG Inc. adds the know-how around the environmental permitting and sustainable development processes.”

About EAG Inc.

EAG Inc. provides specialized expertise in environmental assessments and permitting, ecological baseline studies, impact assessments, environmental compliance support, ecological risk assessment and sustainable development services. EAG Inc. staff has been providing environmental consulting services to mining, industrial, municipal and commercial clients for over 35 years.

