North American Palladium Announces Details of First Quarter Investor Conference Call, Webcast and Annual General Meeting

16:22 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, April 25, 2019 - North American Palladium Ltd. ("NAP" or the "Company") (TSX:PDL) (OTC PINK:PALDF) today announced that the Company will release its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2019 after the close of market on Thursday, May 2, 2019. The Company will host a conference call to review the results Friday, May 3, 2019 at 8:00 am ET. Interested parties are invited to join the call via the telephone numbers below, to listen to the webcast or to access a replay of the call at www.nap.com.

NAP Q1 Investor Conference Call
Date: Friday, May 3, 2019
Time: 8:00 a.m. ET
Dial-In: North America: 1-800-319-4610
International: 1-604-638-5340
Webcast: Access here (http://services.choruscall.ca/links/nap20190503.html)
Recording: Available within 24 hours following the call at www.nap.com
Replay: International Toll: 1-604-674-8052
North America Toll-Free: 1-855-669-9658
Replay Passcode: 2885 (available until June 15, 2019)

In addition, the Company announced today that on Friday, May 3, 2019, it will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders at 10:00 am ET at Stikeman Elliott LLP, 5300 Commerce Court West, 199 Bay Street, Toronto, ON M5L 1B9 Canada.

About North American Palladium Ltd.

North American Palladium Ltd. (TSX: PDL) (OTC PINK: PALDF) is a Canadian company with more than 25 years of production at the Lac des Iles Mine in a low-risk jurisdiction northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. North American Palladium is the world’s only pure play palladium producer. With over 700 employees, the Lac des Iles Mine features a unique, world-class ore body and modern infrastructure, including both an underground mine and surface operations.

For further information on North American Palladium, please contact:
North American Palladium Ltd. Investor Relations at 416-360-7374 or ir@nap.com

Source: North American Palladium Ltd.



