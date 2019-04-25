Teck Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, April 25, 2019 - Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) announced today, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia.



A total of 6,374,020 Class A common shares and 439,689,081 Class B subordinate voting shares were voted at the meeting, representing 80.66% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Votes in Favour Votes Withheld % of Votes in Favour

(rounded) M.M. Ashar 1,053,259,367 3,758,280 99.64 D.S. Barton 1,051,987,476 5,030,171 99.52 Q. Chong 1,055,358,020 1,659,627 99.84 L.L. Dottori-Attanasio 1,055,854,450 1,163,197 99.89 E.C. Dowling 1,046,587,217 10,430,430 99.01 E. Fukuda 1,055,922,886 1,094,761 99.90 N.B. Keevil III 1,055,073,068 1,944,579 99.82 T. Kubota 1,055,923,887 1,093,760 99.90 D.R. Lindsay 1,055,007,567 2,010,080 99.81 S.A. Murray 1,055,176,703 1,840,944 99.83 T.L. McVicar 1,056,075,245 942,402 99.91 K.W. Pickering 1,054,357,776 2,659,871 99.75 U.M. Power 1,056,057,852 959,795 99.91 T.R. Snider 1,053,938,146 3,079,501 99.71

The resolution on Teck’s approach to executive compensation as disclosed in the management proxy circular dated March 4, 2019 (“say on pay”) was approved, with 97.44% of votes cast in favour.

Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Teck

Teck is a diversified resource company committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, steelmaking coal, zinc and energy. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

