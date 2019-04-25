Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Teck Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

20:14 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, April 25, 2019 - Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) announced today, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

A total of 6,374,020 Class A common shares and 439,689,081 Class B subordinate voting shares were voted at the meeting, representing 80.66% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Votes in Favour Votes Withheld % of Votes in Favour
(rounded)
M.M. Ashar 1,053,259,367 3,758,280 99.64
D.S. Barton 1,051,987,476 5,030,171 99.52
Q. Chong 1,055,358,020 1,659,627 99.84
L.L. Dottori-Attanasio 1,055,854,450 1,163,197 99.89
E.C. Dowling 1,046,587,217 10,430,430 99.01
E. Fukuda 1,055,922,886 1,094,761 99.90
N.B. Keevil III 1,055,073,068 1,944,579 99.82
T. Kubota 1,055,923,887 1,093,760 99.90
D.R. Lindsay 1,055,007,567 2,010,080 99.81
S.A. Murray 1,055,176,703 1,840,944 99.83
T.L. McVicar 1,056,075,245 942,402 99.91
K.W. Pickering 1,054,357,776 2,659,871 99.75
U.M. Power 1,056,057,852 959,795 99.91
T.R. Snider 1,053,938,146 3,079,501 99.71

The resolution on Teck’s approach to executive compensation as disclosed in the management proxy circular dated March 4, 2019 (“say on pay”) was approved, with 97.44% of votes cast in favour.

Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Teck
Teck is a diversified resource company committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, steelmaking coal, zinc and energy. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

Investor Contact:
Fraser Phillips
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategic Analysis
604.699.4621
fraser.phillips@teck.com

Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Senior Communications Specialist
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Teck Resources Ltd.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.teck.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap