Xiana Reports Q1 2019 Production and Operational Results

Vancouver, April 25, 2019 - Xiana Mining Inc. (TSXV: XIA) ("Xiana" or the "Company") is pleased to announce operating results for the period ended 31 March 2019. Xiana completed the acquisition of Minera Altos de Punitaqui ("MAP") on 13 November 2018. The results cover the first complete fiscal quarter of operational results for MAP under the Company's control.

Production for Q1 2019 totalled 3.16 mlbs of copper in concentrate (copper equivalent terms)(1). Total production for Q1 2019 was up 5.9% vs the same period under previous ownership. (2) Total C1 Costs(3) for Q1 2019 were reduced by 23% cumulating to US$3.18/lb (including by-product credits) vs US$4.53/lb (including by-product credits) under previous ownership for Q1 2018. Total C1 Costs(3) for March 2019 for MAP were US$2.10/lb. (including by-product credits)

Commenting on the production and operational results, Carlos Ballon, Chairman & CEO, said, "The first quarter of 2019 has been focussed on full asset optimisation at MAP. We are transitioning to maximum production from our own mines providing sustainable feed to the plant over the longer term. We have successfully reduced the cost base with several operational optimisations still in progress leading to a low-cost operation at MAP in the medium term. Plant recoveries and concentrate grade have also been optimised. We continue to pursue various improvements as we move towards sustainable, long term profitability at MAP".

Q1 Operational Highlights

Q1 production: Total of 3.16 mlbs of copper in concentrate (copper equivalent terms) (1) . (including silver production of 22koz and gold production of 1.05koz) ( 4 )

(including silver production of 22koz and gold production of 1.05koz) Total ore mined: 119,027 tonnes ( 5 ) . Average tonnes mined for Q1 of 39,676 tonnes (5) . Own mining rate reduced in January and February due to preparation of stopes for future production and productivity optimisations undertaken. MAP now has two months of advance production ready for mining. Average mined grade of 1.04% Cu Eq for Q1 2019.

. Average tonnes mined for Q1 of 39,676 tonnes . Own mining rate reduced in January and February due to preparation of stopes for future production and productivity optimisations undertaken. MAP now has two months of advance production ready for mining. Average mined grade of 1.04% Cu Eq for Q1 2019. Total tonnes processed: 196,675 tonnes ( 6 ) reflecting selective ore purchasing and ensuring control on plant throughput. Average monthly tonnes processed of 65,558 tonnes (6)

reflecting selective ore purchasing and ensuring control on plant throughput. Average monthly tonnes processed of 65,558 tonnes Plant recoveries: Average Q1 2019 copper recoveries of 78.3% (7)

Concentrate Grade: Average Q1 copper concentrate grade of 22.7% reflecting control over ore throughput (8) .

. Unit Cost/tonne Milled: Total unit cost per tonne milled of US$45.6/tonne ( 9 ) in Q1 2019 (vs US$58.1/tonne under previous ownership) ( 9 ) reflecting a 21.5% reduction (despite lower tonnes processed) as a result of significant cost optimisations undertaken on mining and processing costs.

in Q1 2019 (vs US$58.1/tonne under previous ownership) reflecting a 21.5% reduction (despite lower tonnes processed) as a result of significant cost optimisations undertaken on mining and processing costs. Revenue & EBITDA (unaudited): Total revenue of US$ 8.39m for Q1 2019. Total operating and sales costs of US$9.29m for Q1 2019 resulting in unadjusted EBITDA(10) of (US$896,000) (including inventory adjustment, Q1 2019 EBITDA(10) equivalent to (US$1.46m))(11). Unadjusted EBITDA of US$950,000 for March 2019 reflecting benefit of cost reductions and optimised mill feed.

Notes:

(1) Copper Equivalent Terms computed on the basis of metal pricing: Copper: US$6,173/tonne, Au: US$1,250/oz and Ag: 18.5/oz for Xiana

(2) Figures presented on the basis of historical information from MAP for the period 1 January 2018 – 31 March 2018, Xiana does not assume any responsibility for historical operating information as this was under prior ownership

(3) Total C1 Costs defined as: Mining, processing, G&A, ore purchasing costs, freight and TCs and RCs net of tolling revenue and bi-product credits divided by the total own production for the period.

(4) Ag production: 13.8koz under previous ownership for Q1 2018 and Au production of 1.46koz under previous ownership for Q1 2018

(5) Jan 19: 35kt, Feb 19: 34kt Mar 19: 51kt. Total tonnes mined of 155,912 tonnes under previous ownership for Q1 2018. Average tonnes mined of 51,971 tonnes under previous ownership for Q1 2018

(6) Jan 19: 57kt, Feb 19: 61kt Mar 19: 78kt. Total tonnes processed of 215,084 tonnes under previous ownership for Q1 2018. Average tonnes processed of 71,965 tonnes under previous ownership for Q1 2018

(7) Jan 19: 77%, Feb 19: 79% Mar 19: 79%. Average Cu recovery of 77.1% under previous ownership for Q1 2018

(8) Average concentrate grade of 19% under previous ownership for Q1 2018

(9) Unit Cost/tonne milled reflects mining, processing, ore purchasing and G&A costs (does not include tolling revenue or bi-product credits)

(10) EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest taxation depreciation and amortization. This is a non -IFRS term.

(11) Jan 19: (US$890k), Feb 19: (US$956k), Mar: 950kt





Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert Baxter (FAusIMM), a Director of Xiana Mining Inc. and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Baxter is not independent of the Company.

About Xiana Mining Inc.

Xiana Mining is a TSX Venture Exchange listed mining company focused on its producing operations and development properties in Region IV, Chile. Xiana acquired ownership of 100% of Minera Altos de Punitaqui ("MAP") from Glencore plc in November 2018. MAP is comprised of four producing copper-gold mines, a 3,600 tpd concentrator and associated infrastructure.

Since the closing of the acquisition, Xiana has quickly moved towards executing an optimisation plan aimed at reducing costs, extending mine life and improving profitability.

MAP owns a total land package of 11,838 hectares in Region IV comprised of exploration and exploitation concessions. Xiana is focussed on proving up the district scale potential of MAP's properties which will continue to provide sustainable feed for the concentrator and provide sustainable and increased production growth in the medium term at low cash costs.

Xiana is also engaged in the ongoing evaluation of producing and development stage mineral resource opportunities on an ongoing basis. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIA. For more information about the company please visit www.xianamining.com

