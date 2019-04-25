Nouveau Monde Graphite Announces the Completion of the Pallinghurst Group Private Placement

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN THE UNITED STATES

SAINT-MICHEL-DES-SAINTS, Québec, April 25, 2019 -- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“Nouveau Monde” or the “Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE: NOU) (OTCQB: NMGRF) (FRANKFURT: NM9) is pleased to announce that it has completed on April 25, 2019 (the “Closing Date”) the non-brokered private placement with Pallinghurst Graphite Limited, an affiliate of The Pallinghurst Group (“Pallinghurst”) of 43,825,000 common shares (the “Shares”) in the capital of the Corporation at a price of $0.235 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$10,298,875 (the “Pallinghurst Placement”) pursuant to a subscription agreement dated April 2, 2019 as previously announced. As of the Closing Date, Pallinghurst holds 19.99% of the Shares.

No brokerage, investment banking or similar fees were paid by the Corporation for the Pallinghurst Placement and the Shares issued to Pallinghurst are subject to a four (4) months plus one (1) day statutory hold period ending on August 26, 2019. In the context of the Pallinghurst Placement, Pallinghurst agreed not to sell its Shares for up to two years following the Closing Date, subject to conditions.

The introduction of Pallinghurst as a cornerstone shareholder in Nouveau Monde is expected to bring added value to the Matawinie Project (the “Matawinie Project”), a graphite development project located in the Saint-Michel-des-Saints area. Specifically, the net proceeds from the Pallinghurst Placement will be used to fund the continued operation of the existing flake graphite demonstration plant, the construction of a value-added product demonstration plant, the ongoing permitting process for the Matawinie Project, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

In 2015, Nouveau Monde discovered a major and high-quality graphite deposit on its Matawinie property, located in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, 150 km North of Montréal. The Corporation completed a Feasibility Study, which revealed strong economics with projected graphite concentrate production level of 100,000 tonnes per year over a 26-year period. Nouveau Monde will operate its demonstration plant until 2020. During this period, the Corporation expects the production of 2,000 tonnes of concentrated flake graphite to qualify its products with North American and international clients.

Moreover, in a vertical integration and sustainable development perspective, Nouveau Monde is planning the establishment of a large-scale graphite downstream transformation facility, catering the needs of the booming lithium-ion battery and expandable graphite markets.

With over 60 years of experience in the world of graphite, Nouveau Monde’s team develops its project with the utmost respect of neighbouring communities, while favoring a minimal ecological footprint. Nouveau Monde’s project is privileged by direct access to the workforce and infrastructure needed to operate its mining project, and it can also rely on an abundant, affordable and renewable source of hydroelectricity.

About The Pallinghurst Group

The Pallinghurst Group is a leading strategic investor in the global metals and mining sector with significant development, operational and financial expertise in mining. For the past 12 years, Pallinghurst has invested US$1.5 billion of equity capital in a number of mining projects. As a hands-on investor, Pallinghurst seeks to act as a catalyst for developing and the unlocking of value for the benefit of all stakeholders. Pallinghurst’s investors consist of blue-chip family offices, sovereign wealth funds and specialised mining investors.

