Cipher Resources Board Change

25.04.2019  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, April 25, 2019 - Cipher Resources Inc. (the 'Company') (TSX-V: CIFR) reports that David Rhodes is appointed as a director of the Company to replace George Pyper as a nominee director of Endeavour Financial Limited (Cayman) ('Endeavour').

Mr. Rhodes career in the finance industry has spanned more than twenty-five years. Prior to joining Endeavour over fourteen years ago, he was at Standard Bank London Limited, Barclays Capital and Royal Bank of Scotland. At Standard and Barclays, he sourced, structured and syndicated finance for mining projects and companies on a global basis (including advice on derivative products). Having lived and worked in London and New York he has international experience of the North/South American, European, CIS and African markets. As a result, he has arranged over US$10 billion of funding for mining companies.

With the appointments of David Rhodes, the board of directors of the Company is now Elena Tanzola, Jim Mustard, Duncan Gordon, Guy Philippe Bertin, Paul Mainwaring, David Rhodes and Jeremy Bond.

For further information, contact Elena Tanzola at 778.386.0662 or etanzola@cipherresources.com.

CIPHER RESOURCES INC.

Per:

Elena Tanzola
Interim President and Chief Executive Officer

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this document.

SOURCE: Cipher Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/543091/Cipher-Resources-Board-Change


Cipher Resources Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.cipherresources.com


