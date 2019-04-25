Cipher Resources Board Change

VANCOUVER, April 25, 2019 - Cipher Resources Inc. (the 'Company') (TSX-V: CIFR) reports that David Rhodes is appointed as a director of the Company to replace George Pyper as a nominee director of Endeavour Financial Limited (Cayman) ('Endeavour').

Mr. Rhodes career in the finance industry has spanned more than twenty-five years. Prior to joining Endeavour over fourteen years ago, he was at Standard Bank London Limited, Barclays Capital and Royal Bank of Scotland. At Standard and Barclays, he sourced, structured and syndicated finance for mining projects and companies on a global basis (including advice on derivative products). Having lived and worked in London and New York he has international experience of the North/South American, European, CIS and African markets. As a result, he has arranged over US$10 billion of funding for mining companies.

With the appointments of David Rhodes, the board of directors of the Company is now Elena Tanzola, Jim Mustard, Duncan Gordon, Guy Philippe Bertin, Paul Mainwaring, David Rhodes and Jeremy Bond.

For further information, contact Elena Tanzola at 778.386.0662 or etanzola@cipherresources.com.

