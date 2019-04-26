PERTH, April 26, 2019 - Perseus Mining Ltd. (“Perseus” or the “Company”) (TSX & ASX: PRU) is pleased to report that the government of Côte d’Ivoire has granted an Exploitation Permit (“EP”) to Perseus’s Ivorian subsidiary, Perseus Yaouré SARL, to develop and operate the Company’s third gold mine, the Yaouré Gold Mine in Côte d’Ivoire.



Located near the Ivorian capital of Yamoussoukro adjacent to the Koussou hydro-electric power station, the Yaouré Gold Mine is expected to become a large scale, low-cost gold mining operation that will form a core asset within Perseus’s asset portfolio for many years to come.

Receipt of the EP is the final permit that Perseus requires to start developing the Yaouré mine and follows Perseus’s recent announcements that it has accepted an offer of debt financing from a syndicate of international banks and confirmed its financing plans for the mine development.

With all major prerequisites for the development of the Yaouré gold mine now in place, the Board of Perseus will convene in the very near future to resolve to commence full scale project development.



Perseus’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Mr Jeff Quartermaine said:



“The granting of the Exploitation Permit to enable development of the Yaouré Gold Mine is a major milestone for Perseus that firmly places us on the path to achieving our stated goal of producing more than 500,000 ounces of gold at an all-in cost of less than US$850 per ounce from multiple mines in several jurisdictions in West Africa.



When developed, Yaouré is expected to be a large scale, low cost mining operation capable of generating substantial benefits for all of Perseus’s stakeholders, including not only our shareholders who have been keenly awaiting this milestone, but also our host government and local communities, employees and providers of a range of goods and services.



On behalf of the Board and the entire team at Perseus, I thank the government of Côte d’Ivoire for granting us the exploitation licence and in doing so, recognising Perseus’s credentials as a capable, reliable and responsible participant in the Ivorian gold mining industry.”





Competent Person Statement:

All production targets for Edikan, Sissingué and Yaouré referred to in this report are underpinned by estimated Ore Reserves which have been prepared by competent persons in accordance with the requirements of the JORC Code.

The information in this report that relates to the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimates for the EGM deposits was first reported by the Company in compliance with the JORC Code 2012 and NI43-101 in a market announcement released on 29 August 2018. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affect the information in that market release and that all material assumptions underpinning those estimates and the production targets, or the forecast financial information derived therefrom, continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company further confirms that material assumptions underpinning the estimates of Ore Reserves described in “Technical Report — Central Ashanti Gold Project, Ghana” dated 30 May 2011 continue to apply.

The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources for Sissingué was first reported by the Company in compliance with the JORC Code 2012 and NI43-101 in a market announcement released on 15 December 2016 and includes an update for depletion as at 30 June 2018 as well as an adjustment of the model constrained to a US$1,800/oz pit shell which were reported in a market announcement on 29 August 2018. The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources for Fimbiasso was first reported by the Company in compliance with the JORC Code 2012 and NI43-101 in a market announcement released on 20 February 2017 and includes an adjustment of the model constrained to a US$1,800/oz pit shell which was reported in a market announcement on 29 August 2018. The information in this report that relates to Ore Reserves for Sissingué and Fimbiasso was first reported by the Company in compliance with the JORC Code 2012 and NI43-101 in a market announcement released on 31 March 2017 and includes an update for depletion as at 30 June 2018 which was reported in a market announcement on 29 August 2018. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affect the information in these market releases and that all material assumptions underpinning those estimates and the production targets, or the forecast financial information derived therefrom, continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company further confirms that material assumptions underpinning the estimates of Ore Reserves described in “Technical Report — Sissingué Gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire” dated 29 May 2015 continue to apply.

The information in this report in relation to Yaouré Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimates was first reported by the Company in compliance with the JORC Code 2012 and NI43-101 in a market announcement on 3 November 2017. The Company confirms that all material assumptions underpinning those estimates and the production targets, or the forecast financial information derived therefrom, in that market release continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company further confirms that material assumptions underpinning the estimates of Ore Reserves described in “Technical Report — Yaouré Gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire” dated 18 December 2017 continue to apply.

