Eros Resources Corp. Takes Equity Position in Owl Capital Corp. in Exchange for Assets

VANCOUVER, April 25, 2019 - Eros Resources Corp. (TSX.V: ERC) ("Eros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a term sheet dated April 10, 2019 (the "Agreement") with Owl Capital Corp. ("Owl" TSX-V: OCC.P) regarding the sale of the Company's interests in the Oro Cruz and Eastgate projects as well as Eros' shareholding and warrant position in Bullfrog Gold Corp.

On closing of the Transaction, Eros will own 14,302,940 shares of Owl, representing 35.9% of the approximately 39,800,000 total issued and outstanding shares of Owl.

Eros' position in Owl is based on the following:

a) 2,901,275 Owl shares with respect to the sale of Eros' 45% interest in the Eastgate Property;



b) 8,545,000 Owl shares with respect to the sale of Eros' exclusive option to acquire a 37.5% interest in the Oro Cruz Property;



c) 2,856,665 Owl shares with respect to the transfer Eros' 5.58% undiluted equity interest in the capital of Bullfrog Gold Corp., an exploration stage company ("Bullfrog" OTCQB: BFGC) comprised of 8,750,000 shares and 7,750,000 share purchase warrants of Bullfrog.

Owl is a capital pool company ("CPC") and intends the Transaction to contribute towards a Qualifying Transaction pursuant to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies. Upon successful completion of the Transaction, Owl will change its name to Southern Empire Resources Corp. and be a Tier 2 mining issuer.

"Taking an equity position in Owl Capital Corp. is a great investment for Eros" said Ron Netolitzky, CEO of Eros Resources. "Work is continuing to advance the Oro Cruz and Eastgate projects in an aggressive manner by a well financed and focused management group."

For more information about the transaction, please refer to the news release of Owl Capital Corp. dated April 24th, 2019 as posted on SEDAR.

The Transaction is subject to the entry into a Definitive Agreement, customary closing conditions and acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

"Eros' main activity remains advancing Bell Mountain project towards production." Ron continued. "Our target remains the third quarter of this year for the commencement of construction. Discussions with the regulators and the US Navy remain positive."

Qualified Person

David Tupper, PGeo, is a qualified person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has prepared, read and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

About Eros

Eros Resources Corp. is a Canadian public company focused on the exploration and development of resource projects in North America. Eros has as its prime business objective the selection of strategic investments with a Canadian focus and a diverse commodity base. The Company's expertise in the resource sector supports the selection of these strategic investments.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Eros Resources Corp.

Ronald K. Netolitzky

President & CEO

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

Eros Resources Corp.

