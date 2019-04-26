Yara and IBM join forces to transform the future of farming





Illustration of variable fertilization rates

Digital farming





The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source:

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.Source: Yara International ASA via Globenewswire

Yara and IBM will combine world-class agronomy and cutting-edge technology to develop the world's leading global digital farming platform.Oslo, Norway & ARMONK, N.Y., April. 26, 2019: Yara International (OSE: YAR), a global leader in crop nutrition, and IBM (NYSE: IBM), today announced an agreement to build the world's leading digital farming platform, providing holistic digital services and instant agronomic advice.Yara and IBM Services will jointly innovate and commercialize digital agricultural solutions that will help increase global food production by drawing on the two companies' complementary capabilities: Yara's unrivalled agronomic knowledge, backed by more than 800 agronomists and a century of experience, and IBM's digital platforms, services and expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics."Our collaboration centers around a common goal to make a real difference in agriculture. To be able to responsibly feed a growing population, it is critical that farmers increase food production on existing farmland to avoid deforestation. Yara and IBM will develop digital solutions that empower professional and smallholder farmers to optimize farming practices to increase yields, crop quality and incomes in a sustainable way," said Terje Knutsen, EVP Sales and Marketing in Yara.The joint global digital farming platform will apply artificial intelligence, machine learning and in-field data to unlock new insights for farmers. The digital platform will have worldwide coverage and aspires to reach 100 million hectares of farmland - which is equivalent to twice the size of Spain or close to 7 percent of all arable land worldwide* including millions of smallholder farms."As demand for food rises along with the world's population, the digital farming platform will play a key role in increasing global farming yields in a sustainable way. The collaboration is a perfect symbiosis of IBM's capabilities in AI, big data management and blockchain technology and Yara's agronomic knowledge, farmer-centric digital innovation, and proven track record in improving farming across the globe," said Luq Niazi, IBM Global Managing Director Consumer Industries.As a first step, Yara and IBM will establish joint innovation teams, collaborating at digital hubs in Europe, Singapore, the US and Brazil. The teams will work closely with IBM researchers to develop new capabilities, such as visual analytics and machine learning techniques for crop insights. The first services are planned for end 2019.Advancing the digital frontier of farmingThe Yara/IBM partnership will focus on all aspects of farm optimization. One specific area of collaboration will be weather data. The ability to respond optimally to weather conditions is critical for farming. By merging analytical insights from IBM's Watson Studio, IBM PAIRS technology, The Weather Company and other services, with Yara's unrivaled crop knowledge and modelling capabilities, the joint platform will not only provide hyperlocal weather forecasts but will in addition give real-time actionable recommendations, tailored to the specific needs of individual fields/crops.As the joint digital farming platform expands, the teams will explore innovative business solutions to integrate the joint platform into the IBM Food Trust, IBM's blockchain-enabled network of food chain players. This will allow for greater traceability and supply chain efficiency as well as ways to tackle food fraud, food waste and sustainability. It will firmly link the farm into the full food chain, creating a holistic approach to food production from farm to plate.The contract was signed in April 2019.*World Bank, FAO.About YaraYara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet, to fulfill our vision of a collaborative society, a world without hunger and a planet respected. To meet these commitments, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the whole food value chain to develop more climate-friendly crop nutrition solutions. In addition, we are committed to working towards sustainable mineral fertilizer production. We foster an open culture of diversity and inclusion that promotes the safety and integrity of our employees, contractors, business partners, and society at large. Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has a worldwide presence with about 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries. In 2018, Yara reported revenues of USD 12.9 billion.www.yara.comAbout IBMFor further information about IBM please visit www.ibm.com/servicesContacts:Yara:Josiane KremerHead of External Communications (acting)Mobile: +4748180451Email: josiane.kremer@yara.comIBM:Jeannine KilbrideIBM External RelationsMobile: 860-997-6277E-mail: jkilbri@us.ibm.com