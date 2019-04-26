Austral Gold Limited Annual General Meeting

Sydney, April 26, 2019 - Austral Gold Ltd. (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) ('the Company" or "Austral") is pleased to advise that the following documents were dispatched to shareholders today for its Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday 30 May 2019 at 8:00am AEST in Sydney Australia:

- Notice of Annual General Meeting

- Shareholder proxy for shares traded on the ASX (if applicable)

- Shareholder proxy for shares traded on the TSX.V (if applicable)

- Annual Report (to those shareholders who have requested it)

*The Notice of Annual General Meeting and the two sample Proxy Forms will be available at http://www.asx.com.au, on the Company's website at www.australgold.com and will be filed on Sedar under the company's profile.

About Austral Gold

Austral Gold Ltd. is a growing precious metals mining, development and exploration company building a portfolio of quality assets in Chile and Argentina. The Company's flagship Guanaco/Amancaya project in Chile is a gold and silver producing mine with further exploration upside. The Company is also operator of the underground silver-gold Casposo mine in San Juan, Argentina. With an experienced local technical team and highly regarded major shareholder, Austral's goal is to continue to strengthen its asset base through acquisition and discovery. Austral Gold Ltd. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: AGLD), and the Australian Securities Exchange. (ASX: AGD).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For additional information please contact:

Jose Bordogna

Chief Financial Officer

Austral Gold Ltd.

jose.bordogna@australgold.com

+54 (11) 4323 7558

Andrew Bursill

Company Secretary

Austral Gold Ltd.

info@australgold.com.au

+61 (2) 9698 5414

