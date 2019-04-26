Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Melkior - Assays Up To 181 g/t Silver on Maseres

14:04 Uhr  |  The Newswire
Timmins, April 26, 2019 - Melkior Resources Inc. ("Melkior") is pleased to announce receipt of all analysis from the first drill program on the Maseres Project. This initial phase of drilling has established that the priority EM anomalies reflect the presence of VMS stratigraphy on the Maseres Project along the 2.3 km of the drilled trend. Maximum assays for the main VMS elements were 181.0 g/t Ag, 0.14 % Cu, 0.69 Pb, 1.74 % Zn, 0.309 ppm Au. A complete list of drill hole locations, assay results along with select maps are available from the following links:

Collar Locations: 2019 Maseres Drilling Collar Locations

Complete Assay data: Maseres 2019 Drill Sample Chemistry

(PDF table includes drill hole details, sample details, UTM of vertical projection of sample and all assay data)

Map of: Silver 2019 Maseres Drilling

Map of: Copper 2019 Maseres Drilling

Map of: Lead 2019 Maseres Drilling

Map of: Zinc 2019 Maseres Drilling

Map of: Gold 2019 Maseres Drilling

Melkior has advanced the Maseres Project consistently and aggressively since staking in March 2017. The 2,170-line kilometer GEOTECH VTEM plus time-domain helicopter borne magnetometer and EM survey was completed in March 2018. Ground truthing of these EM trends established the almost complete lack of bedrock exposure within these priority trends. Detailed soil sampling over the intriguing priority EM trends was undertaken through 2017 and 2018. To continue to advance the Maseres Project it was necessary to establish EM anomaly causation. The most prominent and accessible EM trend was selected as a focus area where a line cutting grid was established and ground geophysics conducted in November and December 2018. This ground work established the location of the EM anomalies with sufficient accuracy to permit drill targeting and the completion of the First Phase drilling campaign.

This initial phase of drilling has established that the priority EM anomalies reflect the presence of VMS stratigraphy on the Maseres Project along the 2.3 km of the drilled trend. Melkior has over 20 km of additional strike length to investigate along the surface.

Geologica Group-Conseil Inc, a geological consulting company located in Val-d'Or (Quebec) has been awarded a contract to compile and validate geological information on the Maseres Project, including the results of this drilling program. Geologica will be conducting a summer geological program to support their interpretations. Further to the results of their interpretation, and results of the summer program Geologica will be presenting a proposal to guide Melkior in its future exploration plans on Maseres.

Wade Kornik, P.Geo., has approved the information contained in this release. Mr. Kornik is the Exploration Manager of the Company and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Keith James Deluce, CEO

For more information, please contact:

Melkior Resources Inc.

E-mail: info@melkior.com

Tel: 705-267-4000

The reader is invited to visit Melkior's web site www.melkior.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the

TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

