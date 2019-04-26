Reunion Gold Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Dorlin Project in French Guiana

LONGUEUIL, April 26, 2019 - Reunion Gold Corp. (TSX-V: RGD) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR a technical report for the Dorlin Project prepared in accordance with Canadian Securities National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Properties and Form 43-101F1.



The technical report was prepared by Réjean Sirois, Eng. and James Purchase, P.Geo., both of G Mining Services Inc., and supports the scientific and technical disclosure made by the Company in its March 14, 2019 news release entitled “Reunion Gold announces a Mineral Resource Estimate for the Nivré deposit, Dorlin Gold project, French Guiana”. The effective date of the technical report is March 2, 2019, and there are no material differences between the results announced in the news release and those contained in the report filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and available on the Company’s website (www.reuniongold.com).

About Reunion Gold

Reunion Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing gold projects in the Guiana Shield, South America. The Dorlin project is located in French Guiana and the Company has an option to acquire a 75% interest in the project. The Company’s common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘RGD’.

Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company’s website (www.reuniongold.com). For further information, please contact:

Reunion Gold Corp.

Réjean Gourde, President & CEO

David Charles CFA, Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 450.677.2585

Email: info@reuniongold.com