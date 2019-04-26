Aloro Receives New Permit to Drill Los Venados

VANCOUVER, April 26, 2019 - Aloro Mining Corp. – (“Aloro” or the “Company”) (TSX.V Symbol AORO) (FRANKFURT Symbol 4LPP) is pleased to announce that through its Mexican subsidiary, Exploraciones Aloro, S.A. de C.V., it has been informed by its environmental consultant that the permit application that was submitted on April 1, 2019 has been accepted and a new permit was granted by SEMARNAT (The Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources) on April 24, 2019.



The Informe Preventivo (permit) specifies and includes 14 drill holes, the building of 14 drill sites, and the construction of approximately 1,500 meters of access roads in order to reach the 14 new drill site locations. The new permit is valid for 2 years.

The April 2019 Drill Plan map can be found here:

https://aloromining.com/site/assets/files/5187/los-venados-project-se-target-for-pr-apr-2019.pdf

This new permit is focused on the blind target in the southeast corner of the Los Venados (LV) concession which was discovered by drill hole LVRC-012. That hole cut 32m of blind strong silicic alteration with brecciated vuggy silica and sulfides containing the best gold intercept of 4.57 meters of 1.72 gpt Au. The intercept is interpreted to be at the margin of concealed felsic dome similar to that hosting high-grade mineralization in the Escondida zone 1,300m to the east. See the Company’s news release of February 5, 2019 for further details on the Company’s previous drill results.

Thomas A. Doyle, President, CEO, stated, “We are very pleased that SEMARNAT reviewed our application and has turned it around quickly. New mapping and sampling by the Aloro geological team in the southeast portion of the property has identified new mineralised structures in addition to what was intercepted in LVRC-012. I look forward to getting the drill rig back on the property and follow up on the discoveries we have found in the south east portion of the project.”

Melvin A. Herdrick, PGeo, a qualified person under NI 43-101, is responsible for the technical content contained in this press release. Mr. Herdrick has supervised the preparation of and approved the scientific and technical disclosures in this news release.

About Aloro Mining Corp. Aloro controls the 3,199 hectare Los Venados Project (LV) which is located in the central part of the Mulatos Gold District and is directly adjacent to the active Mulatos open pit of Alamos Gold Inc. to the south. The western border is shared with Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. where it operates the La India open pit. The known mineralization within the Mulatos District is gold-dominant, with accessory silver and copper.

Aloro Mining Corp.





Per: “Thomas A. Doyle”

Thomas A. Doyle

President & CEO http://www.aloromining.com/





For further information, please contact:

Thomas A. Doyle

Logan Anderson

Phone: (604) 689-5722

Email: info@aloromining.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.