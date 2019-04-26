Robex Resources Inc. Generates Cash Flow From Operating Activities of $26.9 Million for Revenue of $78.4 Million for the Year Ended December 31, 2018.

QUEBEC CITY, April 26, 2019 - Robex Resources Inc. ("Robex" and/or "the Company") (TSXV: RBX / FWB: RB4) is pleased to publish their financial results for the year ended December 31, 2018.



All amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Highlights for the year of 2018

INCREASE IN GOLD PRODUCTION OF 22%

Gold production of 44,946 ounces (1,398 kg) compared to 36,997 ounces (1,151 kg) for the same period in 2017





Gold sales of $78.4 million compared to $57.2 million for the same period of 2017

INCREASE IN CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES1 OF 16%

Cash flows from operating activities1 of $26.9 million or $0.046 per share2 compared to $23.2 million or $0.040 per share2 for the same period in 2017

DECREASE IN LIABILITIES OF $3.4 MILLION

Decrease in the Company’s liability in the amount of $3.4 million compared to December 31, 2017

INCREASE IN EQUITY OF $12.5 MILLION

Increase in value to the shareholders (book value) of $12.5 million compared to December 31, 2017

WORKING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT OF $31.2 MILLION

Negative working capital from $3.9 million to December 31, 2018 compared to a negative working capital of $35.1 million to December 31, 2017





Exploration investments on Nampala’s operating permit in the amount of $4.5 million in 2018

Mining operation: Nampala, Mali

2018 2017 Operating Data Ore mined (tonnes) 1,797,809 1,451,497 Ore processed (tonnes) 1,795,591 1,615,966 Waste mined (tonnes) 2,951,212 2,184,546 Operational stripping ratio 1.6 1.5 Head grade (g/t) 0.94 0.85 Recovery (%) 85.6 % 83.9 % Gold ounces produced 44,946 36,997 Gold ounces sold 47,142 34,801 Financial Data (rounded to the nearest thousand dollars) Revenues – Gold sales 78,382,000 57,152,000 Mining operation expenses 27,744,000 20,474,000 Mining royalties 2,582,000 1,619,000 Administrative expenses 5,927,000 4,749,000 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangible assets 16,683,000 7,707,000 Segment operating income 25,446,000 22,603,000 Statistics (in dollars) Average realized selling price per ounce 1,663 1,642 Cash operating cost per tonne processed3 15 13 Total cash cost per ounce sold3 643 635 All-in sustaining cost per ounce sold3 973 923 Administrative expenses per ounce sold 126 136 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment per ounce sold 354 221

ROBEX’S MD&A and the consolidated financial statements are available on the Company's website in the Investors section at: Robexgold.com. These reports and other documents produced by the Company are also available at Sedar.com.

For information :

Robex Resources Inc.



Augustin Rousselet, CFO and Vice-COO

Head Office : (581) 741-7421

info@robexgold.com

1 Cash flows from operating activities exclude net change in non-cash working capital items.



2 Cash flows from operating activities per share are non-IFRS financial measures for which there is no standardized definition under IFRS. Se the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section of the MD&A, on page 40.

3 Cash operating cost, total cash cost and all-in sustaining cost are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section of the MD&A, on page 40.