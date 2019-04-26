Chalice Gold Mines Limited - March 2019 Quarterly Activity & Cash flow Reports

PERTH, Western Australia, April 26, 2019 - Chalice Gold Mines Ltd. (ASX: CHN, TSX: CXN) ("Chalice" or the "Company") advises that its Quarterly Activity and Cash Flow Reports for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 have been issued today. The full text of these reports are available at the Company's website www.chalicegold.com and under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Quarterly Highlights:

Pyramid Hill Gold Project – Bendigo Region, Victoria, Australia

~35,000m Phase 1 reconnaissance air-core (AC) drilling programme continues with two rigs operating at Muckleford and Mt William at Quarter-end.

Several high-priority zones of interest outlined for immediate follow-up at Muckleford, after drilling identified highly anomalous gold and pathfinder elements on wide-spaced drill lines.

Drilling continues at Muckleford using the highly effective multi-purpose AC/RC rig.

Two new Exploration Licence Applications made further strengthening Chalice's position as a major player in this exciting region with total of ~5,140km2 of Exploration Licences and applications, all 100%-owned.

East Cadillac Gold Project – Val-d'Or Region, Quebec, Canada

~5,300m reconnaissance diamond drill programme completed at two of the seven high-priority prospects on the East Cadillac Gold Project – Legrand and Anderson.

New zones identified at Legrand hosting anomalous gold and Timiskaming conglomerate, indicating the presence of a new significant fault system – the Windward Fault.

Newly uncovered Windward Fault is untested over ~10km to the west of Legrand, parallel to the highly endowed Larder Lake Cadillac Fault (LLCF).

3D-IP survey completed, highlighting multiple chargeability anomalies, the strongest extending ~3km to the east of the North Contact Prospect – now a high priority for follow-up work.

Next phase of targeting and planning activities underway on advanced prospects on the Project including North Contact, Lac Rapides, Simon West, Nordeau West and Legrand.

New results continue to demonstrate the potential for the 233km2 East Cadillac Gold Project to host a new gold district, ~35-60km east of Val-d'Or along the prolific LLCF.

Corporate

Strong cash balance of ~A$21.7 million at Quarter-end plus liquid investments and current receivables of ~A$2 million (working capital of ~A$22.8 million or ~A$0.09 per share).

