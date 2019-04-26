Maritime Announces Closing of Additional $30,000 Tranche Bringing Gross Proceeds of Its Recent Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement to $6,092,500

Toronto, April 26, 2019 - Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE) ("Maritime" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a final $30,000 tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement, issuing an additional 300,000 Units and raising aggregate gross proceeds of $6,092,500 through the issuance of a combination of units (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit and flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.12 per FT Unit (the "Offering"). The Company issued a total of 56,896,662 Units and FT Units; 36,755,000 Units and 20,141,662 FT Units.

Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half (1/2) of one transferable common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per common share for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering (the "NFT Warrants").

Dundee Goodman Merchant Partners ("DGMP"), a division of Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc. and Sprott Capital Partners LP ("SCP") acted as advisors to the Company.

The Company has agreed to pay aggregate finders' and advisory fees of 7% in cash or units of the gross sales of Units and FT Units and issued 7% finders' warrants of the number of Units and FT Units sold by certain brokers in the Offering. Including this final tranche, the finders' and advisory fees amounted to an aggregate of $412,909 and 3,863,294 finders' warrants, including $156,532 and 1,563,273 finders' warrants to DGMP. As an advisor, SCP received $156,532 and 1,563,273 finders' warrants; and for certain orders, received finders' fees in the aggregate of $11,995; for services related to its engagement.

Dundee Resources Limited, an affiliate of DGMP and an "interested party" of the Company; and affiliates of SCP who may be considered "interested parties" of the Company, subscribed for Units and FT Units, respectively, under the Offering. Dundee Resources Limited subscribed for 16,680,000 Units having a subscription price of $1,668,000 and affiliates of SCP subscribed for 4,200,000 FT Units having a subscription price of $504,000. Dundee Corporation's wholly owned subsidiary, Dundee Resources Limited now owns 36,932,036 shares of Maritime, representing an approximate 19.54% interest. DGMP and SCP were paid finders' and advisory compensation as outlined above.

The securities issued on this final closing are subject to a standard four month hold period expiring August 25, 2019.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Maritime Resources Corp.:

Maritime Resources holds a 100% interest in the Green Bay Property, including the former Hammerdown gold mine, located near the Baie Verte Mining District and Springdale, Newfoundland and Labrador. The Green Bay Property hosts a resource estimates on two deposits, the Hammerdown and the Orion deposits. Hammerdown contains measured and indicated resources of 925,670 tonnes grading 10.6 gpt for 315,535 ounces of gold and inferred resources of 1,557,000 tonnes grading 7.53 gpt for 377,000 ounces of gold. The Orion deposit contains measured and indicated resources of 1,096,500 tonnes grading 4.47 gpt for 157,600 ounces of gold and inferred resources of 1,288,000 tonnes grading 5.44 gpt for 225,300 ounces.

CIM definition standards were followed for the resource estimate. The resource models used Ordinary Kriging grade estimation within a three-dimensional block model with mineralized zones defined by wireframed solids. A cut-off grade of 3.0 gpt gold over 1.2 meters was used for reporting resources with capping of gold grades at 125 gpt at Hammerdown and 50 gpt at Orion. A specific gravity of 2.84 was applied.

For additional information relating to the Hammerdown gold project, including the Orion deposit, refer to the NI 43-101 technical report entitled "Pre-Feasibility Study Technical Report, Green Bay Property" with an effective date of March 2, 2017, which is available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral resource estimates do not account for mineability, selectivity, mining loss and dilution. These mineral resource estimates include inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is also no certainty that these inferred mineral resources will be converted to the measured and indicated categories through further drilling, or into mineral reserves, once economic considerations are applied.

Qualified Persons

Exploration activities are administered on site by the Company's Project Manager, NL Properties, Larry Pilgrim, P.Geo. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, B. H. Kahlert, P.Eng. Vice President Exploration, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting its exploration activities on its exploration projects.

