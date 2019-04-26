Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, April 26, 2019 - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM, TSX:AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") today announced that, at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 26, 2019, each of the ten nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 12, 2019, were elected as directors of Agnico Eagle.

Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Votes For Votes

Withheld Total Votes

Cast Percentage

of Votes

For Percentage

of Votes

Withheld Dr. Leanne M. Baker 161,224,088 9,877,910 171,101,998 94.23% 5.77% Sean Boyd 168,488,957 2,613,041 171,101,998 98.47% 1.53% Martine A. Celej 169,752,019 1,349,979 171,101,998 99.21% 0.79% Robert J. Gemmell 169,512,402 1,589,596 171,101,998 99.07% 0.93% Mel Leiderman 163,159,305 7,942,693 171,101,998 95.36% 4.64% Deborah McCombe 170,436,368 665,630 171,101,998 99.61% 0.39% James D. Nasso 164,752,667 6,349,331 171,101,998 96.29% 3.71% Dr. Sean Riley 170,432,967 669,031 171,101,998 99.61% 0.39% J. Merfyn Roberts 167,639,334 3,462,664 171,101,998 97.98% 2.02% Jamie C. Sokalsky 169,006,214 2,095,784 171,101,998 98.78% 1.22%

Biographical information on all directors is available at www.agnicoeagle.com.

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company that has produced precious metals since 1957. Its operating mines are located in Canada, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in each of these countries as well as in the United States and Sweden. Agnico Eagle and its shareholders have full exposure to gold prices due to its long-standing policy of no forward gold sales. Agnico Eagle has declared a cash dividend every year since 1983.

