Sun Metals Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, April 26, 2019 - Sun Metals Corp. ("Sun Metals") (TSXV: SUNM) announces the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held Friday, April 26, 2019. A total of 25,184,857 common shares were voted, representing 27.22% of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the meeting.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and management. All six of the individuals nominated for the board of directors were elected as set out below:



Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Donald McInnes 24,679,857 97.99% 505,000 2.01% Sean Tetzlaff 24,679,857 97.99% 505,000 2.01% Mark O'Dea 24,641,857 97.84% 543,000 2.16% Glen Garratt 25,173,357 99.95% 11,500 0.05% Steve Robertson 25,154,857 99.88% 30,000 0.12% Richard Bailes 25,184,857 100.00% Nil 0.00%

Shareholders also voted in favour of (i) reappointing KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing directors to fix their remuneration; and (ii) approving and ratifying the Company's Stock Option Plan.

Cancellation of Common Shares

Further to its acquisition of Lorraine Copper Corp. ("Lorraine") announced on April 12, 2019, Sun Metals plans to cancel the 1,500,000 common shares of the Company previously owned by Lorraine. Following cancellation of the common shares, Sun Metals will have 120,120,710 common shares issued and outstanding.

About Sun Metals

Sun Metals is advancing its flagship Stardust Project located in northcentral British Columbia, Canada. Stardust is a polymetallic Carbonate Replacement Deposit with a rich history. Sun Metals believes British Columbia is a reliable jurisdiction with excellent exposure to capital markets, a deep pool of exploration professionals, a wealth of supporting services, and exceptional infrastructure with direct access to Pacific markets. Sun Metals also owns the Lorraine copper-gold project (joint-ventured with Teck Resources Ltd.), and the OK copper-molybdenum project.

