Vanstar Retains Momentum PR for Investor Relations and Announces Appointment of Interim CFO

LA PRAIRIE, April 26, 2019 - Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. ( the "Corporation" or "Vanstar") has retained Momentum Public Relations Inc. ("Momentum PR") to provide investor relations services.

Momentum PR, founded in 2008 by President and CEO, Maxence Gagné-Godbout is a Montreal-based, comprehensive provider of investor relations services, specializing in the resource industry. Momentum will assist Vanstar by providing market awareness of the Corporation through their network of institutional investors, analysts, and retail relationships within the North American investment community. Momentum's services are tailored to meet the needs of small and medium-cap size companies looking to increase exposure and shareholder value.

The agreement with Momentum PR is for a period of twelve months effective April 1, 2019. Momentum will be paid a monthly fee of $7,500. Momentum has also been granted 200,000 stock options exercisable at $0.17 for a period of five years. The agreement with Momentum PR is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

Appointment of Interim CFO

Vanstar is also pleased to announce, subject to the approval of the Exchange, that Mr. Michel Perron has been appointed as Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Perron holds a Bachelor's degree in Accounting and a Certificate in Administrative Sciences from the École des Hautes Études Commerciales de Montréal. He has been a member of the Order of Chartered Professional Accountants since 1975, practiced has a sole practitioner from 1979 to 2005, and since 2005 has been acting as president of a private consulting firm. Mr. Perron has been involved for thirty years with various public companies working in the field of mineral exploration as an external auditor, director, officer or consultant.

Mr. Perron succeeds Mr. Denis Tremblay as CFO. Mr. Tremblay has resigned for personal reasons. Vanstar would like to thank Mr. Tremblay for his many years of service to the Corporation and wishes him the very best in his future endeavours.

