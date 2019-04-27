Filo Mining Announces New Supplemental Credit Facility

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, April 26, 2019 - Filo Mining Corp. (TSX-V, Nasdaq First North: FIL) ("Filo Mining", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a new US$4,000,000 credit facility (the "New Facility"), which will be evidenced by a debenture (the "New Debenture"), to provide additional financial flexibility to fund the Company's ongoing work programs and provide general working capital. The New Facility has a term of 12 months ending April 26, 2020 (the "Maturity Date"). No interest is payable during the term of the New Debenture, however, any amount of the New Facility remaining unpaid and outstanding on or after the Maturity Date shall bear interest at a rate of 5.00% per annum until repaid in full.

The New Facility has been issued by Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l. (the "Lender"), a company controlled by a trust settled by the late Adolf H. Lundin, and an insider of the Company. The terms of the New Facility include the Company issuing to the Lender, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, an aggregate of 6,000 common shares of Filo (the "Common Shares") and an additional 300 Common Shares per month for each US$50,000 of the New Facility outstanding from time to time up to the Maturity Date. All securities issued in conjunction with the New Facility will be subject to a four-month hold period under applicable securities law.

The New Facility supplements existing credit facilities provided by the Lender, totalling US$10,000,000, which are evidenced by a US$5,000,000 debenture dated as of January 12, 2019, which matures on July 12, 2020, and a second US$5,000,000 debenture dated as of February 28, 2019, which matures on February 28, 2020.

The Common Shares to be issued pursuant to the terms of the New Debenture will be issued at a deemed price of CA$2.85 per share.

The issuance of Common Shares to an insider and the entering into of the Debenture each constitute a "related party transaction", as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The transactions will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of any shares issued to, or the consideration paid for, the New Debenture will exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in Chile's Region III and adjacent San Juan Province, Argentina.

The Company's shares are listed on the TSX-V and on Nasdaq First North under the symbol "FIL". Filo Mining is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies.

Additional Information

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Stockholm is Pareto Securities AB, +46 8 402 50 00, certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com.

This information is information that Filo Mining Corp. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on April 26, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

On behalf of the board

Adam Lundin,

President and CEO

